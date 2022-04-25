Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Launches "Come In, Let's Talk" Podcast

A Series of Conversations with Senior Executives that Explore What It Really Takes to Be a Top Woman on Wall Street
- Come In, Let's Talk: Top women of Wall Street invite you into their offices and share exactly what it took to get there
- Interviews with senior executives at Morgan Stanley detail personal experiences overcoming the challenges often faced by women while climbing the ranks
- Surprising, hope-filled conversations are an inspiration to ambitious future leaders
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today launched Come In, Let's Talk, a podcast series of candid, groundbreaking conversations with senior women executives who discuss their personal experiences climbing the corporate ranks and offer inspiration and specific guidance for anyone aspiring to a senior leadership position.
The full first season of Come In, Let's Talk is available today at www.morganstanley.com/letstalk. Each of the eight episodes focuses on a specific challenge women often face as they grow their careers.
Episodes include:
- Episode 1: Stacie Hoffmeister – Introduction, Managing Director, Head of Home Office Talent and Diversity
- Episode 2: Rachel Wilson – Using Your Voice, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Head of Data Security and Infrastructure Risk
- Episode 3: Lisa Golia – Finding Balance, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Services for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Episode 4: Margaret Flynn-Martin – Advancing Careers Through Relationships, Managing Director, Head of Relationship Management for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Episode 5: Rosalie Berman – Building a High-Performance Team, Managing Director, Head of Reinvestment at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Episode 6: Liz Dennis – Leading with Vision, Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley
- Episode 7: Ileana Musa – Influencing to Create Change, Managing Director, Head of International Banking and Lending at Morgan Stanley
- Episode 8: Kara Underwood – Season Wrap & Personal Brand, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Diversity, Inclusion, and Talent
"I'm continually impressed that the women of our Firm share ideas, support each other – and find moments to connect - in ways that are really special and generous," said Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley. "These conversations are a meaningful way of sharing their inspiring stories to women everywhere, in any industry."
"These conversations felt personal and surprising," said the host of Come In, Let's Talk, Stacie Hoffmeister, Managing Director, Head of Home Office Talent and Diversity. "Even though I know these women, I realized quickly I only knew part of their stories. In our conversations, they share candidly and generously. We talk about business topics – like building teams and using your influence – but the talks are deep and honest. These conversations are valid and valuable, especially to the next generation of women leaders."
