Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Launches "Come In, Let's Talk" Podcast

Surprising, hope-filled conversations are an inspiration to ambitious future leaders

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today launched Come In, Let's Talk, a podcast series of candid, groundbreaking conversations with senior women executives who discuss their personal experiences climbing the corporate ranks and offer inspiration and specific guidance for anyone aspiring to a senior leadership position.

The full first season of Come In, Let's Talk is available today at www.morganstanley.com/letstalk. Each of the eight episodes focuses on a specific challenge women often face as they grow their careers.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: Stacie Hoffmeister – Introduction, Managing Director, Head of Home Office Talent and Diversity

Managing Director, Head of Home Office Talent and Diversity Episode 2: Rachel Wilson – Using Your Voice , Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Head of Data Security and Infrastructure Risk

, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Head of Data Security and Infrastructure Risk Episode 3: Lisa Golia – Finding Balance, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Services for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Managing Director, Head of Strategic Services for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Episode 4: Margaret Flynn-Martin – Advancing Careers Through Relationships , Managing Director, Head of Relationship Management for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

, Managing Director, Head of Relationship Management for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Episode 5: Rosalie Berman – Building a High-Performance Team , Managing Director, Head of Reinvestment at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

, Managing Director, Head of Reinvestment at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Episode 6: Liz Dennis – Leading with Vision , Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Episode 7: Ileana Musa – Influencing to Create Change , Managing Director, Head of International Banking and Lending at Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director, Head of International Banking and Lending at Morgan Stanley Episode 8: Kara Underwood – Season Wrap & Personal Brand, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Diversity, Inclusion, and Talent

"I'm continually impressed that the women of our Firm share ideas, support each other – and find moments to connect - in ways that are really special and generous," said Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley. "These conversations are a meaningful way of sharing their inspiring stories to women everywhere, in any industry."

"These conversations felt personal and surprising," said the host of Come In, Let's Talk, Stacie Hoffmeister, Managing Director, Head of Home Office Talent and Diversity. "Even though I know these women, I realized quickly I only knew part of their stories. In our conversations, they share candidly and generously. We talk about business topics – like building teams and using your influence – but the talks are deep and honest. These conversations are valid and valuable, especially to the next generation of women leaders."

