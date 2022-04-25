Entisys360 Rebrands as e360, Reinforcing its Commitment to Providing Technology Solutions that Empower the Modern Workforce

The award-winning technology partner has a successful track-record in the delivery of critical technology, services and solutions to businesses that spans more than three decades

Entisys360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, today announced a company-wide rebranding as e360. The refreshed branding reflects e360's knowledge and expertise around today's most sought-after technology solutions, and illustrates e360's empathetic approach that drives better business outcomes across its public and private sector client base.

"For more than 30 years, our team has delivered critical technology, services and solutions designed to support thriving and modern workplaces," said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. "We are excited to be renewing our brand and further demonstrating to our clients and partners that they have to look no further than e360 when they require expertise that understands the inherent interconnectedness and complexity of today's technology solutions, and the impact this has on people, productivity and outcomes."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, e360 leveraged its decades of experience to accelerate its clients' pivot to remote and hybrid work with a robust portfolio of best-of-breed solutions that include security and privacy; Cloud and DevOps; digital workplaces; and modern infrastructure solutions, coupled with enterprise managed services. "For companies looking to modernize their technology infrastructure, e360 has proven itself to be a trustworthy and skilled technology partner," continued Strohl.

"e360 is grateful for our valued vendor partners and clients, the diligence of our team in helping our clients make smarter decisions in selecting technology solutions that meet the needs of the people using them, while at the same time keeping them safe and secure," said Matt General, COO, e360. "In the coming months, we will continue to invest aggressively in our team and our technology offerings. This, combined with our growing portfolio of professional and managed services, demonstrates our level of commitment to empowering the modern workforce."

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to many of the West Coast's most prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education and public sector organizations, helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Citrix Platinum Plus Partner; Cisco Gold Partner; VMware Principal Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Gold Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; Red Hat Advanced Partner; and Veeam Platinum Partner.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).

