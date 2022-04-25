Qumulo Launches Cloud Now Program; Gives Cloud Builders One Free Petabyte of Storage

Doubles Down on Customer Freedom and Flexibility with "Cloud Now" Program; Customers Can Move Data to the Cloud Now with One Petabyte of Free Data Storage in Cloud of Choice
Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today unveiled "Cloud Now," a new program that offers cloud builders the ability to create and test up to one petabyte (PB) of multi-cloud file storage at no cost*. As the only multi-cloud file platform able to run massive data workloads with radical simplicity, Qumulo designed the Cloud Now Program to eliminate barriers to unstructured data storage in the cloud while speeding time to deployment. Customers can now build a proof of concept (POC) at scale with no Qumulo licensing costs, no underlying cloud storage infrastructure costs, and a white-glove deployment experience.
Business decision makers, and the cloud architects that support them, are already turning to the cloud to scale rapidly. Recent macroeconomic challenges, such as supply chain delays and labor shortages, have accelerated cloud adoption. According to recent independent analyst reports, organizations are increasing annual cloud spending by 20.7% through 2025, and more than 40% of enterprises surveyed are moving workloads to the cloud to mitigate supply chain disruption.
"Today's enterprises need to manage their data and keep their business moving forward. We believe every business should experience the benefits of cloud, which is why we are offering to build proof of concept environments for our customers free of charge in the cloud of their choice," said Bill Richter, CEO at Qumulo. "The Cloud Now Program removes concerns of cost and infrastructure lock-in – something legacy vendors simply can't do."
As the only multi-cloud provider that runs on AWS, GCP, and Azure infrastructure at massive scale, Qumulo gives customers the ability to manage massive amounts of unstructured data, regardless of which cloud it is in, for instant freedom and flexibility. Customers frequently turn Qumulo POCs into production workloads and with Cloud Now, have a free cloud storage environment to run real-world production workloads with confidence.
As a software defined, multi-cloud unstructured data solution, Qumulo runs in data centers, private clouds and all three major public clouds. Deploying the Qumulo single software stack across on-prem and the public cloud reduces complexity with a single management experience wherever a customer's data resides. Qumulo also offers the same award-winning customer support experience across all deployments.
The Cloud Now Program:
- Offers Qumulo Cloud Q licensing and underlying storage infrastructure free of charge across supported clouds including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform;
- Gives customers peace of mind by allowing them to build solutions across any supported cloud in production before purchasing services;
- Allows customers to deploy projects NOW with cloud services ready at their fingertips, avoiding lengthy supply chain delays for infrastructure hardware;
- Provides deployment support of the customer's workload for a white glove deployment experience;
- Affords customers the ability to test and receive immediate value from their cloud strategy with award-winning Qumulo support throughout the duration of the program.
Are you ready to experience the Qumulo difference? Try Cloud Now at no cost and experience why the world's leading organizations trust Qumulo as the leader in data storage and management at scale.
*Terms and conditions apply
