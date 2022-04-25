Schwab Volunteer Week Draws Record Employee Participation with Return to In-Person Volunteering

More than One-Quarter of Schwab Employees Volunteer to Serve Nearly 400 Nonprofits Nationwide

Amid the ongoing pandemic, which has significantly limited community service opportunities, a record-breaking 9,000 Charles Schwab employees have volunteered to roll up their sleeves and give back to their local communities through Schwab Volunteer Week. This year's event marks the return of in-person volunteering since the beginning of the pandemic, while virtual options are still available to offer flexible and safe ways to participate.

Financial literacy has long been a cornerstone of Schwab Volunteer Week, and this year's annual event emphasizes opportunities that help close the financial education gap by incorporating Moneywise America, Schwab's signature financial literacy program. More than 500 volunteers will bring financial education to teens across the country.

"The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our communities and nonprofits, and it's inspiring to see so many Schwabbies rally together and ready to give back through Schwab Volunteer Week," said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. "Schwab was built on a spirit of service that extends beyond our clients to also include our communities, and I am proud to see our employees come together in-person to apply their time, talents and resources to support the communities where we live and work."

Now in its 19th year, Schwab Volunteer Week began as a single day of service in 2004, with just over 1,000 employee volunteers serving 37 nonprofits. Today, Schwab Volunteer Week has grown into a two-week nationwide event that engages more than a quarter of Schwab employees and serves nearly 400 nonprofits.

Through more than 800 volunteer projects, some of the ways employees will support their local communities include:

Facilitating financial literacy workshops for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which seeks to enable young people to reach their full potential.

Home-building through Habitat for Humanity, which brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Calling and conversing with seniors through Meals on Wheels, which addresses hunger and isolation to improve the health and quality of life of senior citizens.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005140/en/