Schwab Volunteer Week Draws Record Employee Participation with Return to In-Person Volunteering

More than One-Quarter of Schwab Employees Volunteer to Serve Nearly 400 Nonprofits Nationwide
Amid the ongoing pandemic, which has significantly limited community service opportunities, a record-breaking 9,000 Charles Schwab employees have volunteered to roll up their sleeves and give back to their local communities through Schwab Volunteer Week. This year's event marks the return of in-person volunteering since the beginning of the pandemic, while virtual options are still available to offer flexible and safe ways to participate.
Financial literacy has long been a cornerstone of Schwab Volunteer Week, and this year's annual event emphasizes opportunities that help close the financial education gap by incorporating Moneywise America, Schwab's signature financial literacy program. More than 500 volunteers will bring financial education to teens across the country.
"The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our communities and nonprofits, and it's inspiring to see so many Schwabbies rally together and ready to give back through Schwab Volunteer Week," said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. "Schwab was built on a spirit of service that extends beyond our clients to also include our communities, and I am proud to see our employees come together in-person to apply their time, talents and resources to support the communities where we live and work."
Now in its 19th year, Schwab Volunteer Week began as a single day of service in 2004, with just over 1,000 employee volunteers serving 37 nonprofits. Today, Schwab Volunteer Week has grown into a two-week nationwide event that engages more than a quarter of Schwab employees and serves nearly 400 nonprofits.
Through more than 800 volunteer projects, some of the ways employees will support their local communities include:
- Facilitating financial literacy workshops for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which seeks to enable young people to reach their full potential.
- Home-building through Habitat for Humanity, which brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
- Calling and conversing with seniors through Meals on Wheels, which addresses hunger and isolation to improve the health and quality of life of senior citizens.
Follow Schwab Volunteer Week on social media at #Schwab4Good and on Facebook: @CarrieSchwabPomerantz1, LinkedIn: CarrieSchwabPomerantz, and Twitter: @CarrieSchwab.
Learn more about Schwab's commitment to its communities.
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship.
About Charles Schwab & Co.
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
#0422-2US2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005140/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.