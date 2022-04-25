AgreeYa Solutions Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Ajay Kaul, Managing Partner, AgreeYa Solutions Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for Developing Tools and Resources to Help Customers Achieve Success

AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, was named winner of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service award presented by Business Intelligence Group. The award honors companies and leaders focused on providing an exceptional level of customer service. Ajay Kaul, managing partner at Agreeya Solutions was recognized as Executive of the Year by this prestigious annual business award program. Under Kaul's leadership, AgreeYa ensured its customers' business services were uninterrupted and helped them adjust to the changing business landscape by leveraging its digital capabilities to thrive amid unprecedented times.

"AgreeYa has always been committed to empowering businesses with the right technology to help them reach their business goals and this year was no exception," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "We are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group for our teams' efforts to help businesses adjust to working remotely, as well as prepare to safely return to the workplace, attract and hire the right talent and embrace automation and digital transformation solutions to revolutionize business operations."

While the world was reeling from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, AgreeYa focused on ensuring the value delivered to customers never wavered. It helped them deploy advanced technology solutions to optimize costs and processes, address changing market dimensions and support employees. Customers benefitted from AgreeYa's Remote Working and Chatbot solutions while employees worked from home. As offices started to open, customers relied on AgreeYa's Return to Workplace solutions, as well as the Vaccination Tracker App to ensure a smooth workplace transition by monitoring the key criteria that assure a safe and secure workplace and productive environment.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize AgreeYa Solutions and Ajay Kaul as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

ABOUT BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP: The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including "Dream Company to Work For" and "Best Employer Brand." Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

