Insights on the Spirulina Beverages Global Market to 2027 - Increased Production of Ready-To-Drink Smoothies Prepared from Spirulina Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Spirulina Beverages Market Research Report by Product Type (Arthrospira maxima and Arthrospira platensis), Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19"

The Global Spirulina Beverages Market size was estimated at USD 379.89 million in 2021, USD 462.67 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.96% to reach USD 1,250.60 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Spirulina Beverages Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Spirulina Beverages Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Spirulina Beverages Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing trend of veganism among the consumers for a healthy lifestyle

Essential source of protein among plant-based beverages

Potential health benefits associated with spirulina microalgae

Restraints

Side effects related to Spirulina Beverages such as allergic reactions, muscle pain, and others

Opportunities

Increasingly adopting eco-friendly food items

Increased production of ready-to-drink smoothies prepared from spirulina

Challenges

Lack of awareness about spirulina

Companies Mentioned

Algama Foods

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW Inc.

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co. Ltd.

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

Earthrise Nutritional, LLC

Far East Microalgae Industries Co., Ltd

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

GNC Holdings, Inc.

GNT Holding B.V.

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd.

LISI (XI'AN) BIO-TECH INC.

Now Health Group Inc.

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd.

