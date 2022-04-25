Indian Video Surveillance Storage Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and NetApp Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Video Surveillance Storage Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Storage Technology, By Direct Attached Storage, By Types, By Deployment, By Verticals, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Video Surveillance Storage Market report comprehensively covers the market by storage technology, deployment, verticals and regions.

The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India video surveillance storage market grew at a significant rate over the past few years owing to rising demand for IP and high-resolution surveillance cameras and increasing security concerns across the country. Additionally, technological advancements, such as face and voice recognition, HD video, and audio recording are gaining higher adoption among Indian consumers, resulting in the generation of large amounts of data, which in turn is surging the demand for video surveillance storage solutions in the country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly affected the market revenues in India due to the slowdown in economic activities along with the diversion of funds from infrastructural projects to the healthcare and social service sector.

According to the publisher, India Video Surveillance Storage Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Over the last few years, India witnessed an increasing shift from traditional based analog surveillance to IP based video surveillance solutions. This, in turn has increased the need for advanced and higher capacity storage solutions in the country. In terms of storage technology, NAS based video surveillance storage solutions registered the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2020 on account of growing demand for accessing data remotely using a network connection.

This serves as a private cloud for the commercial as well as residential segment that provides utmost security. The technology is majorly being driven on account of increasing usage of wireless devices, growing demand for scalability, and strengthening IT infrastructure in the country. Moreover, on-premises storage segment held major revenue share in the overall India video surveillance storage market in 2020 owing to the relative price advantage with less up-front cost and the characteristic of maintaining data confidentiality. However, the exponential growth in data volumes across verticals would fuel the demand for cloud-based solutions, which in turn, would dominate the market in the forecast period.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Storage Technology

Network Attached Video Surveillance Storage

Storage Area Network Video Surveillance Storage

Direct Attached Video Surveillance Storage HDD Based System SSD Based System



By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

By Verticals

BFSI

Government and Transportation

Retail

Commercial Office and IT/ITeS

Hospitality and Healthcare

Logistics

Others

By Regions

Northern Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

Key States

Maharashtra

Delhi

Karnataka

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Telangana

Kerela

Andhra Pradesh

Others

Key Cities

Delhi NCR

Mumbai Metropolitan

Bangalore

Chennai

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

Pune

Kolkata

Lucknow

Surat

Others

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Lenovo Group Limited

NetApp, Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Western Digital Corporation

