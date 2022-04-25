Indian Video Surveillance Storage Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and NetApp Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Video Surveillance Storage Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Storage Technology, By Direct Attached Storage, By Types, By Deployment, By Verticals, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Video Surveillance Storage Market report comprehensively covers the market by storage technology, deployment, verticals and regions.
The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
India video surveillance storage market grew at a significant rate over the past few years owing to rising demand for IP and high-resolution surveillance cameras and increasing security concerns across the country. Additionally, technological advancements, such as face and voice recognition, HD video, and audio recording are gaining higher adoption among Indian consumers, resulting in the generation of large amounts of data, which in turn is surging the demand for video surveillance storage solutions in the country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly affected the market revenues in India due to the slowdown in economic activities along with the diversion of funds from infrastructural projects to the healthcare and social service sector.
According to the publisher, India Video Surveillance Storage Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Over the last few years, India witnessed an increasing shift from traditional based analog surveillance to IP based video surveillance solutions. This, in turn has increased the need for advanced and higher capacity storage solutions in the country. In terms of storage technology, NAS based video surveillance storage solutions registered the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2020 on account of growing demand for accessing data remotely using a network connection.
This serves as a private cloud for the commercial as well as residential segment that provides utmost security. The technology is majorly being driven on account of increasing usage of wireless devices, growing demand for scalability, and strengthening IT infrastructure in the country. Moreover, on-premises storage segment held major revenue share in the overall India video surveillance storage market in 2020 owing to the relative price advantage with less up-front cost and the characteristic of maintaining data confidentiality. However, the exponential growth in data volumes across verticals would fuel the demand for cloud-based solutions, which in turn, would dominate the market in the forecast period.
Market Scope and Segmentation
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Storage Technology
- Network Attached Video Surveillance Storage
- Storage Area Network Video Surveillance Storage
-
Direct Attached Video Surveillance Storage
- HDD Based System
- SSD Based System
By Deployment
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
By Verticals
- BFSI
- Government and Transportation
- Retail
- Commercial Office and IT/ITeS
- Hospitality and Healthcare
- Logistics
- Others
By Regions
- Northern Region
- Southern Region
- Eastern Region
- Western Region
Key States
- Maharashtra
- Delhi
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
- Tamil Nadu
- West Bengal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Telangana
- Kerela
- Andhra Pradesh
- Others
Key Cities
- Delhi NCR
- Mumbai Metropolitan
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
- Ahmedabad
- Pune
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Surat
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Lenovo Group Limited
- NetApp, Inc.
- Quantum Corporation
- Seagate Technology LLC
- Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
- Western Digital Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbtwpw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005677/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.