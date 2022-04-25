Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to 2026 - Featuring Ceragon, Cisco Systems and Contela Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 6.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 19.1 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.7 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2026
The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.7 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.6 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
- Airspan Networks, Inc.
- Alpha Networks, Inc.
- BLiNQ Networks
- Ceragon
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Contela Inc
- DragonWave-X
- FastBack Networks
- Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions
- LightPoint Communications
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Sercomm Corporation
- TEKTELIC Communications, Inc
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Small Cells: A Prelude
- Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow
- New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025
- New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025
- An Introduction to Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband Networks
- As Expanding 4G LTE Networks Transform Mobile Communications, Small Cell Deployments Become Imperative to Improve Capacity
- Global Small Cells Deployments by Technology (in %) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
- 4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025
- Rising Internet Use and Explosive Growth of Mobile Data Traffic Drives MNOs to Adopt Small Cell Gateways
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Increase in Data Services Drive MNOs towards Small Cell Gateways
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021
- Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
- HetNets: Small Cells Play a Critical Role in 4G Network Continuity and 5G Evolution
- The HetNet Continuum
- Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for Small Cells to Ensure Network Densification
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- LTE-Advanced Further Boosts Small Cells Deployments
- Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Enhances Focus on Network Capacity Improvements through Small Cells
- Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)
- Carrier Wi-Fi: A Market Driven by Rapid Growth in Mobile Data
- Wi-Fi and Small Cells Play Complementary Roles in Offloading Traffic
- Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices Transform Market
- Rise in Private LTE Networks Augur Well for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
- Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Innovations to Open Up More Opportunities
- 3G and 4G/LTE Small Cell Backhaul: An Insight
- Small Cell LTE Networks: Key Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
