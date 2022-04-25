Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to 2026 - Featuring Ceragon, Cisco Systems and Contela Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 6.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 19.1 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.7 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2026

The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.7 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.6 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

