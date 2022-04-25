The Worldwide Foot & Ankle Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Foot & Ankle Devices Market Research Report by Cause (Diabetes, Neurological Disorders, and Trauma), Product, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market size was estimated at USD 4,003.98 million in 2021, USD 4,359.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.13% to reach USD 6,765.11 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Foot & Ankle Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing number of injuries by several sports activities and accidents

Rising incidence of orthopedic diseases pertinent to foot and ankle disorders

Increasing elderly population and prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis

Restraints

Capital intensive foot and ankle devices

Concerns over metal sensitivity among patients

Opportunities

Emerging introduction and commercialization of new products such as 3D-printed implants

Ongoing demand for ankle prosthetics with advanced devices such as hydraulic and pneumatic feet

Challenges

Excise tax on medical devices and availability of alternate treatments

Companies Mentioned

aap Implantate AG

Acumed, LLC

Advanced Orthopedic Solutions Inc

Arthrex, Inc.

Bioretec Ltd.

Colfax Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Extremity Medical, LLC

Fillauer LLC

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medartis AG

Olympus Corporation

Ortho Solutions UK Ltd.

Ossur HF

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljsr1b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005669/en/