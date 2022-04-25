Global Payment Terminal Market Research Report to 2027 - by Type, Component, EMV Compliance, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Payment Terminal Market Research Report by Type (Fixed Point of Sale Terminals and Mobile Point of Sale Terminals), Component, EMV Compliance, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Payment Terminal Market size was estimated at USD 13.11 billion in 2021, USD 14.32 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.39% to reach USD 22.47 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Payment Terminal Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Payment Terminal Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Payment Terminal Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Payment Terminal Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Payment Terminal Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Payment Terminal Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Payment Terminal Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Payment Terminal Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of wireless technology in mobile handsets and wearables

Reliable alternative to traditional cash registry systems

Key capabilities associated such as tracking of sales, faster checkouts, easy forwarding of orders, monitoring the inventory, secure payments, etc.

Increasing adoption among small and medium merchants

Surge in online payments due to adoption of credit and debit cards

Restraints

Lack of standardization and limited awareness about the POS technology

Opportunities

Introduction of plug-and-play capabilities with most of the pre-installed software components

Adoption of dual-interface chip technology and multi-application support by NFC and HCE

Potential of MPOS systems in emerging economies

Challenges

Rising Security Concerns

High maintenance cost associated with the wireless POS systems

Companies Mentioned

BITEL Co Ltd

Castles Technology

Cegid Group

CITIXSYS AMERICAS INC.

Dell Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Fiserv, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ingenico SA

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

Newland Payment Technology

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Limited

Samsung Electronics Inc.

Squirrel Systems

SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Touch Dynamic Inc.

VeriFone System Inc.

Winpos Group

