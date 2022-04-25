Pasta and Noodles Industry: Top 5 Emerging Countries Market Summary 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Pasta and Noodles Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $23,539.2 million to the global pasta & noodles industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $29,554.9 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the 2020-25 period
- Within the pasta & noodles industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $19,729.6 million in 2020. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $1,767.7 and $1,219.8 million, respectively
- China is expected to lead the pasta & noodles industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $23,236.0 million in 2025, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $2,773.6 and $2,367.6 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the emerging five pasta & noodles market by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the emerging five pasta & noodles market in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five pasta & noodles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the emerging five pasta & noodles market?
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five pasta & noodles market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five pasta & noodles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pasta & noodles market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five pasta & noodles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Companies Mentioned
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Pioneer Food Group Ltd
- Nestle SA
- M Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos
- Pastificio Selmi SA
- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
- Uni-President Enterprises Corp
- Zhejiang Baixing Food Co Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd
- Capital Foods Pvt Ltd
- Grupo La Moderna SA de CV
- Barilla Holding SpA
- Grupo Herdez SA de CV
