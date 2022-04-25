Global Cloud Robotics Market Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: Increasing Presence of Telepresence Robots Driving Industry Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cloud Robotics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud robotics market is forecast to grow by $10.11 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by advantages offered by cloud robotics, research initiatives to promote cloud robotics, and the implementation of cloud robotics to overcome challenges in service robotics.

The study identifies the increasing potential of telepresence robots as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud robotics market growth during the next few years. Also increasing opportunities for 5G network, and increase in adoption for surveillance operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cloud robotics market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.

The cloud robotics market is segmented as below:

By Application

Industrial

Services industry

By Product

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

The Middle East and Africa

South America

The report covers the following areas:

Cloud robotics market sizing

Cloud robotics market forecast

Cloud robotics market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Calvary Robotics

FANUC Corp.

HIT Robot Group

Innovation Matrix Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Irobot Corp.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Ortelio Ltd.

Preferred Networks Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

ReconRobotics Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seegrid Corp.

Skymind Global Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

