Global Cloud Robotics Market Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: Increasing Presence of Telepresence Robots Driving Industry Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The cloud robotics market is forecast to grow by $10.11 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by advantages offered by cloud robotics, research initiatives to promote cloud robotics, and the implementation of cloud robotics to overcome challenges in service robotics.
The study identifies the increasing potential of telepresence robots as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud robotics market growth during the next few years. Also increasing opportunities for 5G network, and increase in adoption for surveillance operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cloud robotics market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.
The cloud robotics market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Industrial
- Services industry
By Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report covers the following areas:
- Cloud robotics market sizing
- Cloud robotics market forecast
-
Cloud robotics market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Services industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- ABB Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Calvary Robotics
- FANUC Corp.
- HIT Robot Group
- Innovation Matrix Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Irobot Corp.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Ortelio Ltd.
- Preferred Networks Inc.
- Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
- ReconRobotics Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Seegrid Corp.
- Skymind Global Ltd.
- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
