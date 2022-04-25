Global Pasta and Noodles Market Almanac 2022: Market Share, Market Size, Value and Volume 2016-2020 and Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pasta and Noodles Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The pasta & noodles market consists of the retail sale of dried pasta, dried & instant noodles, chilled pasta, chilled noodles, ambient pasta and ambient noodles. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2020 annual average exchange rates
- The global pasta & noodles market had total revenues of $66,826.8m in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2016 and 2020
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2016-2020, to reach a total of 23,904.4 million kg in 2020
- Rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are the primary factors supporting the growth of this market
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the global pasta & noodles market by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global pasta & noodles market in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pasta & noodles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global pasta & noodles market?
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pasta & noodles market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pasta & noodles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pasta & noodles market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pasta & noodles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Companies Mentioned
- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
- Barilla Holding SpA
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd
- PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
- Ebro Foods SA
- Pastificio Rana SpA
- F.lli De Cecco di Filippo - Fara San Martino - SpA
- Hilcona AG
- Nestle SA
- San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd
- General Mills Inc
- M Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos
- Pastificio Selmi SA
- Uni-President Enterprises Corp
- Zhejiang Baixing Food Co Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- Capital Foods Pvt Ltd
- PT Wings Food
- PT Jakarana Tama
- PT Mayora Indah Tbk
- Sanyo Foods Co Ltd
- Nisshin Seifun Group Inc
- Grupo Herdez SA de CV
- Unilever Plc.
- Grupo La Moderna SA de CV
- JSC Makfa
- Baisad ZAO
- Orkla ASA
- Myllyn Paras Oy
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Pioneer Food Group Ltd
- Nongshim Co Ltd
- Ottogi Corp
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
- Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.
- Nuhun Ankara Makarnasi Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- Tat Gida Sanayi AS
- Premier Foods plc
- Napolina Ltd
- The Kraft Heinz Co
- Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd
- TreeHouse Foods Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl2tkc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005649/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.