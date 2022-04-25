Global Healthcare Providers Almanac 2022: Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Providers Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Providers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including sector size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.
Key Highlights
- The healthcare providers sector is valued as total expenditure on healthcare in each country. This includes final consumption spending on healthcare goods and services
- Goods and services in this sector include inpatient, outpatient, long-term medical care, medical goods including pharmaceuticals and supplies, and collective services and capital formation such as administration requirements and development costs
- Public spending (e.g., by national and local governments and social security schemes) and private spending (e.g., payments made by private-sector health insurers and individual out-of-pocket expenditures) are both included
- Note that with regards to distribution data (whereby data is broken down to private or government expenditure), the government expenditure segment also includes healthcare insurance funded by private insurers where such insurance is mandatory, for example in the United States. Any other non-mandatory privately funded insurance comes under the "private" segment
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates
- The global healthcare providers sector had total revenues of $9,423.9 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2017 and 2021
- The outpatient care segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2021, with total revenues of $3,113.4 billion, equivalent to 33% of the sector's overall value
- The value of the global healthcare providers sector grew by 5.3% in 2021, a weaker rate compared to 2020, as a result of the health expenditure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Report benefits:
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global healthcare providers Sector
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global healthcare providers Sector
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key healthcare providers Sector players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global healthcare providers Sector with five year forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc.
- Ascension Health
- Tokushukai Ltd
- Nichii Gakkan Co Ltd
- Orpea SA
- Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj
- Mehilainen Oy
- Pihlajalinna Oyj
- Ramsay Health Care Limited
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- IHH Healthcare Berhad
- Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
- Korian SA
- KPJ Healthcare Berhad
- Medica Sur SAB de CV
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Aleris AB
- Capio AB
- Raffles Medical Group Ltd
- Netcare Limited
- Yonsei University
- Asan Medical Center
- Samsung Medical Center
- Acibadem Saglik ve Hayat Sigorta AS
- Mediclinic International Plc
- Spire Healthcare Group Plc
- Healthscope Ltd
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
- Diagnosticos da America SA
- Fleury SA
- Chindex International Inc
- Ambea AB
- Praktikertjanst AB
