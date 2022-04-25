Sculptor Jo Endoro to Present His Art at AM House Art Gallery in Miami

After his ateliers in Pietrasanta (Italy) and Casa de Campo (Dominican Republic), sculptor Jo Endoro is ready to land in the USA. The inauguration of AM House art gallery (257 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables) is scheduled for April 30th, 2022.
The Golden Mask - Jo Endoro
For the Italian artist, who has been active in Europe, South America, and the USA, this is an important recognition, since his works will now be exhibited together with those of the caliber of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí and Fernando Botero.
Jo Endoro was born as a sculptor, inspired by Canova's neoclassical forms, reinterpreted using innovative techniques. His works in marble and bronze are the offspring of a timeless gaze, capable of going beyond the noise of an exhausted present due to the persistence of appearing. "Being is timeless and Jo Endoro chases it" was written about the artist by Italian writer Francesco Mazza.
"I have always had an attraction for forms, for architectural forms, for everything that has a particular shape, starting with Greece, continuing with ancient Rome, and following with the Classicism of the 1700s. My whole vision derives from sculpture, which in my opinion is the greatest form of art because marble does not forgive any mistakes, it requires constant work with the material and absolute rigor in the realization. This concept can then be transferred to other disciplines" said Jo Endoro.
About the artist
Born as a sculptor, Jo Endoro has always been inspired by the neoclassical forms, that he reinterprets by using modern and cutting-edge techniques, using mainly in marble and bronze. Over the years spent in the Dominican Republic, he also devoted himself to painting, depicting the last famous classical and neoclassical sculptures of European art on recycled wood panels from the heart of the rainforest, through the use of mixed techniques.
His artwork can be admired in Pietrasanta (Italy), Casa de Campo (Dominican Republic) and Miami (USA).
