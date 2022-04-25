Global Green Tea Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2022: Market Growth of $5.48 Billion Forecast During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Green Tea Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The green tea market is forecast to grow by $5.48 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing, various health-promoting benefits of green tea, and the increasing number of new product launches. This study identifies the innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the green tea market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing influence of online retailing, and rising population of millennials across the globe will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The green tea market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The green tea market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Flavored green tea
- Unflavored green tea
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The report on the green tea market covers the following areas:
- Green tea market sizing
- Green tea market forecast
- Green tea market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Flavored green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Unflavored green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- AIYA Europe GmbH
- Arbor Teas
- Associated British Foods plc
- Compagnie Coloniale SA
- Davidsons Organics
- Equal Exchange
- Five Mountains
- Fortnum and Mason
- Heavenly Tea Inc.
- ITO EN Ltd.
- Mariage Freres
- MJF Group
- Nestle SA
- Palais Des Thes
- Rishi Tea and Botanicals
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
- The Art of Tea LLC
- The coca cola co.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Republic of Tea
- Unilever PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aee1ry
