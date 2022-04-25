The Ventway Sparrow: A Game-Changer for Emergency and Transport Ventilators!

Solutions in Critical Care secures exclusive rights in the US to carry Inovytec's Ventway Sparrow EMS and MRI ventilators.

Solutions in Critical Care today announced they have entered into a long-term agreement to carry Inovytec's Ventway Sparrow EMS and MRI Ventilators. The Ventway Sparrow is a groundbreaking family of transport and emergency ventilators designed to stand up to the harshest conditions while providing reliable, high-performance ventilation.

"Solutions in Critical Care strives to bring innovative technology to our customers in the US and we have done just that with the introduction of the Ventway Sparrow. At only 1kg, it brings a level of care unprecedented in a ventilator of this size. We are looking to expand the use of ventilation for First Responders and other frontline caregivers to provide a safe and effective tool in transporting critical patients," said Bill Carmouche, V.P. Business Development at Solutions in Critical Care.

Design and Performance

The Ventway Sparrow provides an unparalleled continuum of ventilation, supporting all the major ventilation modes for adults and pediatric patients (invasive and non-invasive).

Advanced Features

Compact & Light Weight – Weighing only 1kg makes it optimal for patient transport, both in and out of the hospital.

– Weighing only 1kg makes it optimal for patient transport, both in and out of the hospital. Oxygen-Independent Operation – By Utilizing a turbine to draw ambient air from its surroundings, the Ventway does not rely solely on an external oxygen supply.

– By Utilizing a turbine to draw ambient air from its surroundings, the Ventway does not rely solely on an external oxygen supply. From the Point of Injury to The Hospital – The Ventway provides an unparalleled continuum of ventilation in one compact package.

– The Ventway provides an unparalleled continuum of ventilation in one compact package. Affordable and Easily Maintained – The Ventway is cost-effective and low maintenance.

Product Launch

Solutions in Critical Care will launch the Ventway Sparrow EMS ventilator at the JEMS Conference and Expo in Indianapolis Indiana April 28-30, 2022. Stop by our booth #1134 to see this exciting new product. For more information on the Ventway Sparrow, visit bit.ly/Ventway-Sparrow.

About Solutions in Critical Care

"At Solutions in Critical Care (SCC), we are looking forward to working with Inovytec and their team in launching the Ventway family of portable ventilators. Inovytec, founded in 2011, is an innovative medical device company developing cutting-edge solutions in the field of respiratory and cardiac failures. As a team, we will remain committed to the successful introduction, education, and implementation of the Ventway Sparrow portable ventilators. Solutions in Critical Care will be working with our GPO partners to add the Ventway to our national contracts. This will help our customers acquire said innovative technology. Also, I would like to congratulate Bill Carmouche for his hard work and dedication in getting this done. Bill's passion and acumen regarding portable ventilation are remarkable," said John Marmo, CEO of Solutions in Critical Care.

"SCC has established its US national footprint through the network of 8 strategically located partners, has extensive experience in ventilation, dedicated education and customer support capabilities, state of the art distribution facilities and years of market reputation. This partnership allows carrying our joined values of empowering the EMS and hospital professionals pursuing the best effectiveness in transport and emergency ventilation care," said Mr. Udi Kantor, CEO & Co-Founder.

Solutions in Critical Care is a leading provider of innovative medical technologies to the healthcare community! SCC remains committed to the successful introduction, education, and implementation of breakthrough technologies designed to help our customers reduce costs while improving patient care.

About Inovytec

"Inovytec is operating in over 20 countries around the globe and has demonstrated differentiation of our critical medical solutions, and I'm excited to say we reached this meaningful moment teaming with Solution in Critic Care to introduce the Ventway Sparrow in the US market. The Sparrow is not just another vent on the market but offers a real value for the range of potential users! The portable ventilators market is estimated to be roughly $560 million and is expected to reach $900 million in 2026, with the US representing the largest annual portion of our TAM. Inovytec is growing fast and this partnership is set to shape our business's trajectory in this significant market over the next years. More importantly, our joint mission is to power people to impact the lives of others wherever they may be," Mrs. Angela W. Rabinovich, VP Strategy & Business Growth.

Inovytec's family of innovative medical solutions address the critical moments of care, from the first minutes after a medical event to patient transfers and stabilization in hospitals. Ventway is the most portable advanced ventilator system available, with specialty ventilators for the hospital, military, EMS and soon homecare mobility environments. Lubo is a first-line airway management tool for EMS teams and first-responders, which also includes neck stabilization for trauma patients. SALI creates a virtual hospital environment in the field and allows for citizens to act as first responders during critical emergencies from first-aid to resuscitation with on-line communication to a remote medical center. Each product's goal is to strengthen the healthcare continuum in the chain-of-survival and improve outcomes in both routine and emergency medical events. The company was founded in 2011.

