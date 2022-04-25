New Build Trunk/Transmission Pipelines Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Regions, Countries, Development Stage, and Cost 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "New Build Trunk/Transmission Pipelines Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Regions, Countries, Development Stage, and Cost 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A total of 524 new-build trunk/transmission pipelines projects are expected to start operations from 2022 to 2026. Of these, 376 represent gas pipelines projects, 67 constitute oil pipelines, 65 projects belong to product pipelines, and 16 account for Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) pipelines. Globally, about 217 upcoming pipeline projects are in the construction stage and likely to start operations from 2022 to 2026.
Report Scope:
- Count of trunk/transmission pipelines data by major regions, development stage, type, and countries globally during 2022-2026
- Outlook of major trunk/transmission pipelines data by project cost globally during the outlook 2022-2026
- Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines that would be brought online by 2026 by key countries, development stage, and project cost in major regions
- Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the period of 2022-2026 by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)
Report Benefits:
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the pipeline type, development stage of the major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally
- Assess your competitor's pipelines stage, type, and capital expenditure
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry
- Keep abreast of key global trunk/transmission pipelines data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77p9zk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005627/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.