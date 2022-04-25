UVCeed to Showcase Flagship Smart Mobile UV Light Sanitizer at PepCom's Well Now!

UVCeed attaches to any smartphone and is up to 99.9 percent effective at killing germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19
UVCeed today announced it will showcase its flagship product, the world's safest and smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, at Pepcom's Well Now!, an annual media showcase for all things health. Well Now! features the latest in health, fitness, workout gear, nutrition, supplements, medicine, lifestyle products, and much more. The showcase will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5–8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.
UVCeed is up to 99.9 percent effective at killing germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 in seconds. It attaches to any smartphone and combines powerful mercury-free LED UV light rays and multiple sensors, its proprietary iCide smart dosage and safety technology, and an intuitive app that puts the power of safety into users' hands and gives them the visibility and confidence to protect themselves in real time—anytime, anywhere.
UVCeed was created by Dr. Peter Bonutti, M.D., a renowned and award-winning surgeon, inventor, author, professor, consultant, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator that has developed products and technology used around the world. Dr. Bonutti created the smart UVC disinfection system to help limit the spread of infections, particularly COVID-19.
"Whether it's COVID, the common cold, flu, or just everyday germs, we've created a product in UVCeed that can limit your exposure to potential viruses, bacteria and pathogens," said Dr. Bonutti. "I look forward to meeting with Pepcom attendees and putting the power of protection in their hands to keep themselves and their families safe everywhere they go."
UVCeed is the first artificial intelligence-powered UVC disinfectant system with a camera/app-based protection feature that is optimized for safety and simplicity. It allows users to actually see what is being disinfected and receive confirmation when the object or surface is 99.9 percent safe. It ultimately takes the guesswork out of sanitizing, something no other UV light device does.
UVCeed makes for a thoughtful and useful Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation gift. UVCeed retails for $149.95 and is available for purchase at www.uvceed.com.
For more information on UVCeed, visit www.uvceed.com.
About UVCeed
UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, home, school, or travel. It is designed by Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator with a 30+ year history of innovation, over 400 patents and applications, and 700 licenses. As a practicing surgeon, Dr. Peter Bonutti understands the importance of infection control and developed UVCeed to create a convenient device for personal use that is safe and effective. UVCeed's patented technology leverages machine learning and computer vision to ensure safe usages and proper amount of energy is used to achieve the desired level of disinfection. For more information, visit https: www.uvceed.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005378/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.