Talus Pay Hires Payments Veteran Bryan Fricke as CRO

Talus Pay, a fast-growing technology-driven provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized merchants, is pleased to announce payments industry veteran Bryan Fricke has joined the company as chief revenue officer. Fricke will be responsible for the performance, strategy and alignment of all revenue generating go-to-market channels encompassing sales, marketing, product and customer success teams.
"I have worked with Bryan for nearly two decades and am thrilled to have him join the Talus Pay team," said CEO Kim Fitzsimmons. "Bryan's deep payments expertise and connections will be a tremendous asset in spearheading rapid growth and expansion."
A seasoned executive with almost three decades of payments experience, Fricke is adept at building, leading and retaining high-performing sales teams to increase effectiveness and bottom-line results. He comes to Talus Pay after serving in executive relationship management and sales operations roles for JPMorgan Chase for more than seven years. Fricke previously spent 18 years with First Data, now Fiserv, in various sales, sales training, telesales and account management roles.
"The culture at Talus Pay, under Kim's leadership, is just fantastic," stated Fricke. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to play an instrumental role in driving strong revenue growth, and to work with such an amazing group of people."
About Talus Pay
Talus Pay is transforming the payments economy, enabling small and mid-size businesses to thrive. The company provides custom-tailored payment solutions, personalized in-house support and trusted advice delivered with exceptional care and attention—start to finish. Serving more than 22,000 merchants in North America, Talus Pay processes 59.2 million transactions with $6.3 billion in annual charge volume via direct and independent sales agents, and a partner network of financial institutions, independent sales organizations, independent software vendors and value-added resellers. A portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), a middle-market private equity fund that is part of the Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("AMC") platform, Talus Pay is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit taluspay.com.
