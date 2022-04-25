S&P ESG Data on WRDS Enables Access to Deep Range of Environmental, Social and Governance Factors

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for global corporate, academic, and government institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of S&P ESG data to its data offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities, and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.
With accelerating ESG opportunities, intensifying risks and evolving regulatory changes, this addition of S&P ESG data, developed from S&P Global ESG Scores and Trucost, creates a powerful 360 view to manage, measure and report on ESG risks and opportunities across industries. To maximize research impact, the data enables assessment of risk relating to climate change, natural resource constraints, measure and report on ESG risks and opportunities across industries, and broader environmental, social, and governance factors.
Research Using S&P ESG Data
- Are Carbon Emissions Associated with Stock Returns?
- Sustainable Consumption and Production, Climate Change and Firm Performance
- Carbon Beta: A Market-Based Measure of Climate Risk
"WRDS is pleased to offer S&P ESG data to our users," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "As global awareness of ESG issues increases, this robust data gives our subscribers important information to support their research, along with other key S&P Global datasets available on WRDS."
As the world becomes more connected and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked user base. Along with best paper awards, research support, and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact.
About WRDS
Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions―enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research. WRDS democratizes data access so that all disciplines can easily search for concepts across the data repository. WRDS-developed products include a Classroom teaching toolkit to introduce business concepts, guided video Learning Pathways , Analytics and Linking tools, and Research Applications. Supporting 75,000+ users at 500+ institutions in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, and research services—all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.
About the Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005041/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.