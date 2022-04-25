S&P ESG Data on WRDS Enables Access to Deep Range of Environmental, Social and Governance Factors

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for global corporate, academic, and government institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of S&P ESG data to its data offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities, and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

With accelerating ESG opportunities, intensifying risks and evolving regulatory changes, this addition of S&P ESG data, developed from S&P Global ESG Scores and Trucost, creates a powerful 360 view to manage, measure and report on ESG risks and opportunities across industries. To maximize research impact, the data enables assessment of risk relating to climate change, natural resource constraints, measure and report on ESG risks and opportunities across industries, and broader environmental, social, and governance factors.

"WRDS is pleased to offer S&P ESG data to our users," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "As global awareness of ESG issues increases, this robust data gives our subscribers important information to support their research, along with other key S&P Global datasets available on WRDS."

As the world becomes more connected and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked user base. Along with best paper awards, research support, and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact.

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions―enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research. WRDS democratizes data access so that all disciplines can easily search for concepts across the data repository. WRDS-developed products include a Classroom teaching toolkit to introduce business concepts, guided video Learning Pathways , Analytics and Linking tools, and Research Applications. Supporting 75,000+ users at 500+ institutions in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, and research services—all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

