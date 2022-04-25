A Pickle-Lover's Dream! SONIC Launches New Big Dill Cheeseburger and Pickle Fries

These two pickle-loaded menu additions are available for a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting April 25 for SONIC App users
SONIC® Drive-In is introducing a new mouthwatering cheeseburger that offers an unexpected twist that's perfect for pickle lovers, the Big Dill! With three ways to get your pickle fix – including crispy pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices and a creamy dill-infused ranch sauce – the Big Dill Cheeseburger keeps you coming back for more with each craveable bite. The Big Dill is available for a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting May 2, though SONIC App users can get an early taste starting April 25.*
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005110/en/
SONIC Big Dill Cheeseburger. (Photo: Business Wire)
In addition to the crinkle cut pickle slices, pickle fries and dilly ranch sauce, the Big Dill comes loaded with a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, chopped lettuce and melty American cheese, all layered on a toasted brioche bun. For the ultimate pickle fan, SONIC is also offering the new pickle fries as a perfect on-the-go snack to satisfy your pickle craving. A twist on traditional fried pickles, these dill pickle spears are cut in a fry shape, fried to pickle perfection, and served with a side of ranch sauce for dipping.
"Our SONIC guests know that they'll be able to find something new, unexpected, and totally craveable every time they visit their local drive-in. As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience," said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. "We take pride in creating unique products that consumers crave, and the Big Dill Cheeseburger and pickle fries are sure to be the perfect combo for pickle indulgence."
In addition to the Big Dill and pickle fries, SONIC recently brought back two flavors straight from the mixing bowl - the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes! These two Shakes make the perfect meal pairings or special treats, and they're available now at drive-ins nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.
The Big Dill and pickle fries are both available for a limited time through June 26 at SONIC locations nationwide, while supplies last. Learn more about the latest SONIC menu offerings, discounts and rewards by downloading the free SONIC App.
*Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.
About SONIC® Drive-In
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the drive-in's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005110/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.