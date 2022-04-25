A Pickle-Lover's Dream! SONIC Launches New Big Dill Cheeseburger and Pickle Fries

These two pickle-loaded menu additions are available for a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting April 25 for SONIC App users

SONIC® Drive-In is introducing a new mouthwatering cheeseburger that offers an unexpected twist that's perfect for pickle lovers, the Big Dill! With three ways to get your pickle fix – including crispy pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices and a creamy dill-infused ranch sauce – the Big Dill Cheeseburger keeps you coming back for more with each craveable bite. The Big Dill is available for a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting May 2, though SONIC App users can get an early taste starting April 25.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005110/en/

SONIC Big Dill Cheeseburger. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the crinkle cut pickle slices, pickle fries and dilly ranch sauce, the Big Dill comes loaded with a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, chopped lettuce and melty American cheese, all layered on a toasted brioche bun. For the ultimate pickle fan, SONIC is also offering the new pickle fries as a perfect on-the-go snack to satisfy your pickle craving. A twist on traditional fried pickles, these dill pickle spears are cut in a fry shape, fried to pickle perfection, and served with a side of ranch sauce for dipping.

"Our SONIC guests know that they'll be able to find something new, unexpected, and totally craveable every time they visit their local drive-in. As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience," said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. "We take pride in creating unique products that consumers crave, and the Big Dill Cheeseburger and pickle fries are sure to be the perfect combo for pickle indulgence."

In addition to the Big Dill and pickle fries, SONIC recently brought back two flavors straight from the mixing bowl - the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes! These two Shakes make the perfect meal pairings or special treats, and they're available now at drive-ins nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Big Dill and pickle fries are both available for a limited time through June 26 at SONIC locations nationwide, while supplies last. Learn more about the latest SONIC menu offerings, discounts and rewards by downloading the free SONIC App.

*Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the drive-in's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005110/en/