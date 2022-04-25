Sangfor Technologies Announces the Winners of the 2021 Global Partner Awards

Sangfor Technologies is a leading Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Infrastructure vendor, boasting 9,500+ employees worldwide and serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.
On April 20th 2022, Sangfor was thrilled to announce the winners of its 2021 Global Partner Awards during the 2022 Sangfor Partner Summit, an annual event which seeks to honor the achievements of Sangfor's most outstanding partners from across the globe! In collaboration with its wide network of partners, Sangfor offers an extensive range of cloud, cyber security, and optimization solutions for various sectors, including government, finance, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.
Central to Sangfor's success is the unwavering determination and dedication of its staff plus the seamless collaboration and synergy between Sangfor and its partners. By working together, new products and solutions are developed, which further enhances Sangfor's goal of helping organizations worldwide thrive in today's challenging tech-centric climate.
This year, Sangfor has been steadfast in driving initiatives geared toward strengthening partner networks, promoting new solutions and services, and championing partner success and growth.
"It's been over two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began and as challenging as those years have been, they've also created new opportunities for us to explore and create value. Our partnerships continue to serve as a source of inspiration for new ideas, new ways to cater to our markets, and most importantly, new ways to foster mutually beneficial growth. The Sangfor Partner Awards gives us all the opportunity to recognize our achievements big and small." said Kaden Zhang, Group VP of Sangfor Technologies.Sangfor 2021 Global Partner Award Winners
-
Best Distributor: Consistently high-performing distributors across product categories.
Winners:
-
C.I.P.S. Informatica S.R.L
-
OGX Networks Sdn Bhd
-
PT. Solusi Multi Teknologi
-
-
Best VADs: Value-added distributors that deliver turn-key solutions.
Winners:
-
Data Alliance Sdn Bhd
-
PT. Triutama Sistem Indonesia
-
-
Best Gold Partners:Consistent and long-standing valuable partners committed to mutual success through hard work.
Winners:
-
Xenus Technology Limited
-
FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
-
MSE DotNet Sdn Bhd
-
PT. Gwen Tekno Pratama
-
Megaplus
-
ONE Consulting Co., Ltd.
-
-
Best Security Business Promotion Partners: Most successful and consistent network security partners.
Winners:
-
KMIT Group Co., Ltd.
-
Supplier Development Asia Pacific Limited
-
Công Ty Tnhh Poylink
-
-
Best Cloud Business Promotion Partners: Most successful and consistent cloud computing partners.
Winners:
-
Big Band Sdn Bhd
-
Hemaya Security Services
-
Depth First Co., Ltd.
-
-
Fastest Growing Partners:Partners experiencing monumental growth in a short space of time.
Winners:
-
Fast Microsystem S.R.L
-
Networld Systems
-
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
-
IPSolutions Inc.
-
Global Technology Communication Co., Ltd
-
-
Best Industry-Breakthrough Performers: Partners successful in their chosen, specialized industry.
Winners:
-
Internet World Solutions Sdn Bhd
-
Veganetworks
-
About Sangfor Technologies
Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. Visit us at www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions, and let Sangfor make your digital transformation simpler & secure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220424005045/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.