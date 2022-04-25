Sangfor Technologies Announces the Winners of the 2021 Global Partner Awards

Sangfor Technologies is a leading Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Infrastructure vendor, boasting 9,500+ employees worldwide and serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

On April 20th 2022, Sangfor was thrilled to announce the winners of its 2021 Global Partner Awards during the 2022 Sangfor Partner Summit, an annual event which seeks to honor the achievements of Sangfor's most outstanding partners from across the globe! In collaboration with its wide network of partners, Sangfor offers an extensive range of cloud, cyber security, and optimization solutions for various sectors, including government, finance, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

Central to Sangfor's success is the unwavering determination and dedication of its staff plus the seamless collaboration and synergy between Sangfor and its partners. By working together, new products and solutions are developed, which further enhances Sangfor's goal of helping organizations worldwide thrive in today's challenging tech-centric climate.

This year, Sangfor has been steadfast in driving initiatives geared toward strengthening partner networks, promoting new solutions and services, and championing partner success and growth.

"It's been over two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began and as challenging as those years have been, they've also created new opportunities for us to explore and create value. Our partnerships continue to serve as a source of inspiration for new ideas, new ways to cater to our markets, and most importantly, new ways to foster mutually beneficial growth. The Sangfor Partner Awards gives us all the opportunity to recognize our achievements big and small." said Kaden Zhang, Group VP of Sangfor Technologies.Sangfor 2021 Global Partner Award Winners

Best Distributor: Consistently high-performing distributors across product categories.

Winners: C.I.P.S. Informatica S.R.L OGX Networks Sdn Bhd PT. Solusi Multi Teknologi

Best VADs: Value-added distributors that deliver turn-key solutions.

Winners: Data Alliance Sdn Bhd PT. Triutama Sistem Indonesia

Best Gold Partners: Consistent and long-standing valuable partners committed to mutual success through hard work.

Winners: Xenus Technology Limited FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. MSE DotNet Sdn Bhd PT. Gwen Tekno Pratama Megaplus ONE Consulting Co., Ltd.

Best Security Business Promotion Partners: Most successful and consistent network security partners.

Winners: KMIT Group Co., Ltd. Supplier Development Asia Pacific Limited Công Ty Tnhh Poylink

Best Cloud Business Promotion Partners: Most successful and consistent cloud computing partners.

Winners: Big Band Sdn Bhd Hemaya Security Services Depth First Co., Ltd.

Fastest Growing Partners: Partners experiencing monumental growth in a short space of time.

Winners: Fast Microsystem S.R.L Networld Systems Telekom Malaysia Berhad IPSolutions Inc. Global Technology Communication Co., Ltd

Best Industry-Breakthrough Performers: Partners successful in their chosen, specialized industry.

Winners: Internet World Solutions Sdn Bhd Veganetworks

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. Visit us at www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions, and let Sangfor make your digital transformation simpler & secure.

