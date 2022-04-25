NETSCOUT Prevails Against Patent Assertion Entity

Jury Returns Unanimous Verdict of No Infringement in the Eastern District of Texas
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., NTCT, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced that on April 21, 2022, a jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas returned a verdict of non-infringement in favor of NETSCOUT against patent assertion entity Longhorn HD, LLC ("Longhorn"). The jury's unanimous verdict vindicated NETSCOUT and further reaffirmed its determination to fight any baseless accusation. Equally important, the jury's decision reinforced the hard work and original designs of NETSCOUT leaders and engineers who have worked for years to build the company's award-winning service assurance and cybersecurity products.
Longhorn's case against NETSCOUT in the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division, Chief Judge Gilstrap presiding, is captioned Case No. 2:20-CV-349-JRG.
About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. NTCT helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Omnis® Cyber Intelligence delivers the fastest and most scalable network security solution available on the market. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products helps protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
