Foursquare Announces Marjorie Janiewicz as New Chief Revenue Officer

The HackerOne and MongoDB alum is the latest Foursquare executive hire as the company builds out its platform strategy

Foursquare today announced the appointment of Marjorie Janiewicz as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With two decades of software and SaaS sales experience, Janiewicz will lead the go-to-market strategy globally as Foursquare accelerates its platform strategy.

As CRO, Janiewicz will be responsible for ensuring Foursquare's global go-to market strategy, expanding and connecting all avenues of Foursquare's business-related functions. Janiewicz will head the entire sales force, driving revenue through Foursquare's product offerings, including Unfolded, Places, and Attribution. With a deep understanding of Foursquare's market value, Janiewicz will connect forward-thinking customers with best-in-class location insights and analytics.

"Marjorie is a deeply respected enterprise software sales leader and a true builder," said Gary Little, Foursquare President and CEO. "Marjorie's substantial international experience, customer first orientation and collaborative approach to scaling will be immeasurable assets to the Foursquare team as we expand our industry-leading location technology and data platform globally. We are thrilled to have her join our executive team as Chief Revenue Officer and look forward to the impact she will have on our next phase of growth."

Janiewicz's addition to the Foursquare team is the latest of Gary Little's strategic hires since taking over as CEO in January 2021. In addition to Janiewicz, Little has brought on Ankit Patel, SVP of Engineering; Oren Teich, SVP of Product; Sina Kashuk, Head of Unfolded; Michele Morelli, SVP of Marketing; and Jonathan Bank, SVP of Business Operations. Together, this team is implementing Little's vision to meet the immense demand for precise, reliable location technology, data, and geospatial services.

Janiewicz most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at HackerOne, Vice President of Global Corporate Sales at MongoDB, the database software company. Prior to MongoDB, Marjorie served as Vice President of Global Corporate Sales at SuccessFactors then acquired by SAP. Previously, Marjorie served as Director of EMEA Corporate Sales and Global Lead Development at MySQL, the Open Source Database software company then acquired by Oracle. Marjorie also held sales leadership roles at Oracle. She received a Master Degree in International Business from the University of Nantes, France.

"I am thrilled to be joining the innovative team at Foursquare as they become even more dominant in the location technology space," said Janiewicz. "From launching Hex Tiles, to advancing within their location API, to targeting on connected TV, Foursquare's momentum is driving revenue in the best way possible: arming users with the best products on the market, all in one platform. I am eager to share these and other upcoming products with our customers."

Janiewicz will take over as CRO starting April 25.

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company dedicated to building solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions and developers create more engaging experiences. A pioneer of the geo-location space, Foursquare's location tech stack is being utilized by the world's largest enterprises and most recognizable brands, helping them tap into location intelligence to create better customer experiences and smarter business outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005069/en/