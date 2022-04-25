Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technique, by Technology and by Application 2022-2030: A 31.67 Billion Market by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technique, by Technology and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market size was valued at USD 12.98 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 31.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022-2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The growing prevalence of cancer globally and increasing adoption of precision medicine options are pacing new paths for advanced diagnostic products for determination of the cancerous gene and targeted therapies for the same.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime across the globe. Also, 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease, indicating significant need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic options. In addition, increasing new cancer cases owing to ageing population and lifestyle changes are likely to drive the demand for cancer profiling products in the coming years.

However, the high cost of cancer profiling tests, as well as a lack of access to the healthcare infrastructure required for cancer profiling, are limiting the market's expansion over the forecast period. Tumor profiling tests are cutting-edge, and they function by identifying tumor mutations and establishing a therapy pathway tailored to the patient's needs. Due to the exorbitant cost of these tests, which are a sophisticated technology, they are only used by a small percentage of the population in economically depressed areas. Other factors affecting market growth in the AMEA include a lack of understanding about sophisticated technology, low spending capacity, lack of access to healthcare facilities, and cancer detection at a later stage.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The Cancer Tumor Profiling market is segmented on the basis of technique, technology, application and geography. On the basis of technique, the market is divided into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenomics. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into immunoassay, NGS, insitu hybridization, mass spectrometry, PCR, microarray and others. On the basis of insitu hybridization, the market is further sub segmented into FISH and CISH. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research applications and clinical applications. On the basis of research applications, the market is further sub segmented into biomarker discovery and personalized cancer medicine. On the basis of clinical application, the market is further classified into oncological diagnostics, prognostics, monitoring and treatment, screening. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

The North America region is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the factors such as growing new product launches in countries like the United States and Canada, and increasing prevalence of patients suffering from cancer, advancements in technologies, and high consumer awareness. With a high number of companies active in cancer research and targeted drug delivery development, oncology biomarker testing is becoming more popular in the region. Furthermore, the high cost of products in the United States, as well as the growing number of genome sequencing program, make it an appealing market. The US National Cancer Institute (NCI) established the Cancer Genome Atlas program, which has sequenced more than 20,000 primary cancer samples from 33 cancer types.

However, the cancer profiling market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific. This is due to an increase in cancer cases in the area. Countries like India, China, and South Korea are demonstrating remarkable economic growth and, as a result, improved healthcare infrastructure, which in turn is also drives the growth of the market in this region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Technique

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Epigenomics

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Technology

Immunoassay

NGS

Insitu Hybridization

FISH

CISH

Mass Spectrometry

PCR

Microarray

Others

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Application

Research applications

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical applications

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring And Treatment

Screening

Companies Mentioned

Lucence Health Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Caris Life Sciences

ACT Genomics Co., LTD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Strand Life Sciences

IMB Dx, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Guardant Health

QIAGEN

Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

NanoString

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Exact Sciences Corporation (Genomic Health, Inc.)

