LeaseQuery Announces Two New Lease Accounting Summits

LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced two virtual LEASE summits, The GASB Series and The FASB Series. During these free CPE events, accounting experts will discuss the new lease accounting standards and provide detailed examples of how to transition to ASC 842 and GASB 87 and 96.

The GASB Series

The GASB Series will be hosted on May 5, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET. Speakers include accounting experts from LeaseQuery, as well as Grant Thornton, The Pun Group, Cherry Bekaert and MGO. The sessions will break down the new GASB standards, explore similarities between GASB 87 and GASB 96 and help attendees prepare for compliance.

The agenda for The GASB series is as follows:

Ask the Accounting Expert: The panel will provide insights into lease accounting transition challenges and how to facilitate implementation.



Panel members include: David Bullock, CPA, State and Local Government Industry Line Leader; George Azih, CEO and Founder, LeaseQuery; Kenneth Pun, Founder and Managing Partner, The Pun Group; Sarah O'Sullivan, CPA, Director of Product, LeaseQuery; Christian Fuellgraf, Principal, Government and Public Sector Industry Leader, Cherry Bekaert

GASB Statements 87 and 96: A Comprehensive Example and Comparison: This session will provide an overview of GASB 87 and 96 and compare and contrast the two standards.



Speaker: Amanda Payne, Technical Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery

How to Transition to GASB 87: An Auditor's Perspective: This presentation will walk through the steps for transitioning to GASB 87 and examine considerations for the first post-transition audit.



Speaker: Claire Esten, CPA, Partner; Lisa Harris, Financial Management – Manager, Grant Thornton

The FASB Series

The FASB Series will be hosted on May 12, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET. Speakers include accounting professionals from LeaseQuery, joined by experts from DHG, Riveron, Grant Thornton, Baker Tilly and LeaseQuery customer, Middleby. During the summit, attendees will learn how ASC 842 is impacting private companies, as well as tips for starting the transition to the new standard now.

The agenda for The FASB Series is as follows:

Ask the Accounting Professional: The panel will discuss the challenges of adopting ASC 842 and share tips for a successful transition.



Panel members include: Cheryl Levesque, Partner, CFO and Business Advisory, DHG; Emily Fish, Product Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery; George Azih, CEO and Founder, LeaseQuery; Matt Tepfenhart, Managing Director, Riveron; Mark Jistel, CPA, Director, Riveron; Stephanie Parker, Senior Financial Analyst, Middleby

What You Need to Know Now for Your Transition to ASC 842: This session will compare and contrast ASC 840 and 842 and illustrate the impact of the new standard.



Speakers: Lisa Kaestle, Audit – Director, Accounting Advisory Services, Grant Thornton Center of Excellence Lead

Tales from the Trenches: CPAs Share How to Avoid Common Challenges Faced During Transition to ASC 842: This presentation will identify common challenges companies may face during the adoption process and steps to take to avoid them.



Speakers: Jeff Weinberg, Director, Baker Tilly; Paul Dunn, CPA, Partner, Baker Tilly

These virtual CPE events will provide valuable, actionable insight for those transitioning to the new lease accounting standards. Attendees will leave the GASB series with a better understanding of GASB 87 and GASB 96 and the FASB series with a better understanding of ASC 842, including tips for implementation and post-transition audits. For additional information and summit registration, please visit https://leasequery.com/events/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005619/en/