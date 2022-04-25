Global Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report: Compound Annual Growth of 23% Forecast Between 2022 and 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Content-type (Static, Dynamic), by Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Cloud Security), by Service Provider, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global content delivery network market size is expected to reach USD 95.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23% from 2022 to 2030.
The major factors expected to drive the market's growth are rising demand for advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing accessibility and affordability of mobile and broadband networks, reducing costs, and increasing demand for affordable smartphones and data plans, are giving the opportunities to the market players to launch advanced CDN solutions.
The increasing population and the advancements in network technologies lead to high content consumption, there by increasing the demand for efficient CDN solutions. Furthermore, the digitalization of the media and entertainment industry is boosting the overall market growth. However, data security and information privacy are likely to limit market growth. Several initiatives have been taken by the government in different countries to provide high-speed internet facilities in both rural and urban areas and also the recent improvements in internet speed have increased data consumption.
This has led to cause congestion and latency issues, and rise in internet traffic, and created massive growth in the demand for CDN solutions to provide efficient content delivery to the end users. This has a direct impact on the enterprises where daily operations and businesses depend on the delivery speed of the content, webpage performance, and the time taken for a webpage to load, by which they can strengthen their business. This has compelled organizations to utilize CDN solutions for driving process optimization and delivering better customer experience and service.
Content Delivery Network Market Report Highlights
- The dynamic CDN segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The CDN solution and content providers and media broadcasters are playing a vital role in empowering their customer base and revenue by considering network and delivery optimization, for the growth
- The web performance optimization segment is expected to register a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period due to the growing demand for Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS)
- The e-commerce segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2030. As the online shopping spaces evolve, the companies want to ensure adequate website acceleration and enhanced security. Additionally, solution providers need to deliver a compelling web content experience for e-commerce websites and continue driving the growth
- The peer-to-peer service provider segment is expected to grow considerably at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery
Increasing volumes of online content due to extensive usage of various social media platforms necessitate peer-to-peer CDN solutions for network optimization and content delivery
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Content Delivery Network Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2030
2.2 Global Content Delivery Network Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 3 Content Delivery Network Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 Content Delivery Network Content-type Outlook
Chapter 5 Content Delivery Network Solutions Outlook
Chapter 6 Content Delivery Network Service Provider Outlook
Chapter 7 Content Delivery Network End-use Outlook
Chapter 8 Content Delivery Network Regional Outlook
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2 Company/Competition Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Akamai Technologies
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Limelight Networks.
- Verizon
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Google LLC
- Microsoft
- CenturyLink
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Tata Communications
- Fastly, Inc.
- Tencent Cloud
- Kingsoft Corporation, Ltd.
- Alibaba.com
