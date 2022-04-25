Esri Announces Expansion of Operations in Colorado

Growth of Regional Office Responds to Developing Awareness of Geospatial Technology

The geospatial technology market is experiencing continued growth, which in turn has driven increased staffing in the sector. To accommodate this, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has expanded the company's Colorado operations into a larger office space in Louisville, Colorado. Esri relocated its Colorado regional office in Interlocken Business Park in Broomfield to the Colorado Tech Center in Louisville.

The new facility accommodates the addition of over 250 staff members who are domain experts in a wide range of industry sectors including state, local, and national government; defense; commercial; utilities; education; and natural resources.

"We have a special situation here in Colorado, where our team is made up of some of the most talented geospatial professionals in the industry with expertise in the full range of GIS capabilities and domains," said Christian Carlson, director of state and local government sales at Esri. "Even more inspiring is the work this team is doing to support professional GIS users and the growing location market."

Esri will continue to take advantage of the geospatial workforce pervasive on the Colorado front range. The growth in staff will be used to fill a variety of functional disciplines, including consulting and implementation, training, and software development. The new office at The Collective at Colorado Tech Center has been designed to support Esri's current and future growth plans over the next five years.

"As a hub for intelligence and space exploration, the Denver metro area contains several important government agencies and commercial companies in the geospatial field," said Beau Legeer, Esri director of imagery and remote sensing. "Esri recognizes the area's importance and its contributions to location intelligence technology, and we look forward to expanding to better integrate with these important players in the market."

Esri's new space at The Collective is designed to provide high-quality support for customers and a collaborative environment for local staff and serve as a center of excellence for industry thought leadership and expertise.

"We are actively engaged in projects that tackle some of the most important issues and work of our time, including climate change, social equity, disaster response, national security, supply chain management, and more," continued Carlson. "It's incredibly exciting to be part of this vibrant tech community, where the work being done is so relevant and the people are so dedicated and skilled."

To learn more about how Esri is helping organizations solve problems and shape a better future, visit esri.com/en-us/home.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005603/en/