Kristin Kohler Burrows Joins Executive Leadership Team of OrthoLite and Cirql as Chief Brand Officer

OrthoLite®, the 25-year global leader of branded, high-performance and comfort footwear solutions and the company behind the recent launch of Cirql, the world's first EVA plastics-free, recyclable, biodegradable and industrially compostable foam, announces Kristin Kohler Burrows as Chief Brand Officer. Burrows joins the OrthoLite and Cirql teams from a remarkable career of leadership with footwear brands including Converse, Keds, Adidas, Fila and G.H. Bass and most recently as a management consultant in the Consumer and Retail Group at Alvarez & Marsal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005600/en/

Kristin Kohler Burrows, Chief Brand Officer of OrthoLite (Photo: Business Wire)

Chief Brand Officer (CBO) is a newly created role for OrthoLite and Cirql. Burrows will be the architect of corporate brand identity that resonates with the company's global stakeholder community comprising brand partners, manufacturers, raw material suppliers, retailers and the end consumer. She will lead with a vision to further the global reach and impact of both OrthoLite and Cirql to redefine the strategic role of ingredient brands during one of the most dynamic times in history within the footwear market.

Burrows joins the fast-growing and industry leading OrthoLite brand on the heels of the highly successful global introduction of Cirql, the midsole foam innovation that sets a new standard in truly sustainable footwear. Powered by plants, Cirql is the critical solution needed to achieve true circularity within the footwear industry.

"I'm incredibly proud of the unsurpassed growth and game-changing innovations the hard-working OrthoLite and Cirql global teams have created, especially over the past 24 months," said OrthoLite founder and CEO Glenn Barrett. "Kristin joins the OrthoLite family at the most dynamic time of growth in our 25-year history and at the very beginning of the launch of the world's first circular midsole foam material, Cirql. She'll be exceptional at driving innovation, brand story and most importantly, brand impact for both OrthoLite and Cirql."

OrthoLite and Cirql are go-to ingredient solutions for over 350 of the world's best footwear brands intent on achieving sustainability goals through responsible manufacturing, materials and innovation sourcing. Burrows will build the trust required to successfully provide products and branding solutions for both OrthoLite and Cirql during a time when consumers demand transparency and unsurpassed corporate citizenship from their favorite brands.

"I am truly honored to join the OrthoLite family at this inflection point for the climate, to collaborate with our brand partners, manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and retailers to lead the footwear industry in developing sustainable footwear solutions," said Burrows. "As Biggie Smalls said, ‘We can't change the world unless we change ourselves' and we are changing how footwear is made for better climate impact."

For additional information on OrthoLite, please visit: ortholite.com and for more information on Cirql, visit: ortholitecirql.com.

About OrthoLite®

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, OrthoLite is the world's leading supplier of open cell foam technology found in more than 550 million shoes across all categories each year from brands such as Adidas, Altra, Asics, Brooks, Clarks, Cole Haan, Converse, Danner, ECCO, Fendi, HOKA, Hugo Boss, Justin, New Balance, On, Reebok, Rothy's, Salomon, Skechers, The North Face, Timberland, Toms, Under Armour, and Vans. OrthoLite has a long-standing history of meaningful partnerships and sponsorships that demonstrate a dedicated commitment to supporting its customers, consumers, brand partners and the footwear industry. OrthoLite is the Official Insole sponsor of the New York Yankees, and strong supporter of the Two Ten Foundation. Stay up to date with company news by visiting OrthoLite.com and following OrthoLite on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To learn more about the benefits of OrthoLite or to purchase a pair of insoles, visit ortholite.com.

About OrthoLite Cirql

OrthoLite Cirql is a revolutionary alternative to conventional EVA plastics and provides footwear brands and their factory partners a more sustainable choice in materials and the ability to make a shift from what is currently utilized for midsoles. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Cirql Center of Excellence is a model for the way we resource factories to evolve toward a zero-waste production process and end of life product solutions. The technology is available to footwear brands that share a vision for the future of sustainable footwear. Applications run the spectrum from athletic to casual, fashion, work, and kids footwear. OrthoLite invites its partners to join them on this journey. For more information, visit ortholitecirql.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005600/en/