Spok to Continue Support of United States Air & Space Force Through Partnership with Tyto Athene

Spok and Tyto Athene to provide critical communication solutions to the U.S. Air Force in support of our nation's security

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK and a leader in critical communications, today announced that through its strong partnership with Tyto Athene, Spok will provide maintenance, support, and professional services for its Enhanced 9-1-1 and PC/PSAP communications solutions at 48 United States Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Space Force bases globally.

"Spok is incredibly proud to support the U.S. Air Force in its mission to defend our country," said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. "As we enter our eighth year of providing these life safety systems at bases across the globe, we consider it a privilege to continue our support for such a crucial division in our country's defense system."

This is the fifth consecutive time that Spok has partnered with Tyto Athene to provide critical communication solutions to the nation's government and public safety entities. "We rely on our partners to help us provide mission-focused digital transformation to our clients, including the U.S. Air Force," said Hector Pelayo, senior vice president for Air, Space and Strategic Defense, Tyto Athene. "Spok solutions for critical communication provide a vital service to help protect our nation's security. We look forward to many more years of continued partnership."

For decades, Spok has provided critical communication solutions that help government organizations integrate technology, automate processes, consolidate operations, and standardize solutions to communicate more efficiently.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is an IT services and solutions company that provides mission-focused digital transformation to enhance the client experience and enable them to achieve desired outcomes. Tyto's services and solutions embody its domain expertise in four major Technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT. Tyto offers a broad range of service delivery models including design/install projects, Managed Services, and As-a-Service. With over fifty years of experience, Tyto supports Defense, National Security, Intelligence, Civilian, and Public Safety clients across the United States and around the globe.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in critical communications. Spok is your partner in critical communications when it comes to the security of the nation, the safety of the public, and the protection of classified information. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster critical communication. For more information, visit gov.spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc.

