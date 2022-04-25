Insights on the Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Acquisitions and Mergers Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market Research Report by Type (Fixed Wing, Hybrid, and Rotary Wing), Technology, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market size was estimated at USD 27.85 billion in 2021, USD 32.30 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.14% to reach USD 68.36 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of low-cost drones and the availability of drones

Increase in the efficiency of camera gimbals to capture high-resolution video & image capturing

Increased adoption among photography enthusiasts

Administrative support and initiative

Restraints

Existence of rules and regulations associated with flying a drone acts

Lack of proper training to fly a drone

Opportunities

Development of drones with an increased weight carrying capacity and enhanced controls

Increasing investment activities in the developing economies

Increasing acquisitions and mergers

Challenges

Limited endurance and short battery life

Privacy and safety issues

Companies Mentioned

3D Robotics

Action Drone USA

Aerialtronics

Air Hogs

Airobotics

Autel Robotics USA

Delair

DJI

Draganfly Innovations

EHang

EHang, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Hobbico, Inc.

Horizon Hobby, LLC

Hubsan

Intel

Kespry

Parrot SA

Shenzhen Hubsan Technology

Skydio, Inc.

Udirc Inc.

UVify

Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

