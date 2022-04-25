E2open Alliance Partner KPMG LLP to Launch New E2open Practice

Clients can benefit from practice focused on digital transformation that drives supply chain efficiency, improved customer experience and value across the enterprise

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO, a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces that its strategic alliance partner, KPMG LLP is building a new E2open practice to help clients transform their enterprise with supply chain technology.

The KPMG E2open practice will be focused on creating positive business outcomes and a more connected supply chain through technology adoption, services and expertise.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our alliance relationship with KPMG and launch a dedicated E2open practice to drive more value for our mutual clients," said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. "This is yet another step in our stated strategy to expand our partnerships and partner ecosystem to best serve clients."

KPMG LLP Supply Chain Advisory Leader Rob Barrett, said, "We look forward to servicing our mutual clients in building more connected, resilient supply chains through digital transformation. Our E2open practice will help guide that journey, from technology roadmap and operating capabilities to the skills and internal adoption that drives ultimate success."

Heather Generes, general manager, channel and growth at E2open, added, "Our goal is to help clients achieve better results in managing their supply chains, and our alliance with KMPG is instrumental in that endeavor. We're excited that KMPG is opening up a practice, which will include expanded transportation and logistics capabilities from E2open's most recent acquisitions."

KMPG recently received the CONNECT 2022 Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year Award from E2open at its annual client conference.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 145 countries and territories and has close to 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

