Cadmus Acquires Hamburg-based Communications Agency RaikeSchwertner

With the acquisition, Cadmus expands its agency portfolio and adds a new location in northern Germany under its subsidiary, ifok GmbH

Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announces it has acquired the Hamburg-based communications agency RaikeSchwertner. With the acquisition, Cadmus expands the offerings of its German subsidiary, ifok GmbH (ifok) around digital products, virtual and hybrid dialog formats, and multimedia. In addition, the new location in Hamburg widens ifok's reach in the areas of sustainability, energy, mobility, and infrastructure. RaikeSchwertner's client portfolio also strengthens ifok's access to the private sector and its positioning in the integrated communications agency market. Now, more than 30% of ifok's employees will work in the fast-growing area of communications and campaigns, bringing ifok into the ranks of the 20 largest communications agencies in Germany.

Longstanding Partnership

ifok and RaikeSchwertner have collaborated for many years, including new road construction and expansion projects for Deges GmbH and Autobahn GmbH and communications support for the Hamburg Port Authority.

"Our common goal is to contribute to the management of major societal transformation processes through effective communication and participation," says Henning Banthien, spokesperson on the management board of ifok. "Thanks to the combined competencies with RaikeSchwertner, we have further strengthened our position within the consulting market. ifok has traditionally been strong in the public sector. With RaikeSchwertner, we are intensifying our market access into the private sector."

New Market Entries and Products

RaikeSchwertner has supported companies and institutions for over 20 years, making a name for itself in the communication of complex societal transformation processes. In addition to strategic communications consulting, it is a full-service agency, with its own video unit, social media specialists, and other digital products.

"In recent years, we have continuously entered new markets, and the need for effective communication is still growing. Companies and institutions must find answers to complex challenges and communicate their positions. By joining forces with ifok, we can occupy the nexus between management consulting and agency business in the best possible way," says Alexander Schwertner, managing partner at RaikeSchwertner.

New Management Team for the Business Area

Yvette Richter, a member of the ifok management board, has been responsible for the steadily growing communications and campaigns business unit at ifok since 2017. She will lead the team along with Alexander Schwertner, who will join ifok as a member of the management board. Wolfgang Raike, founder and managing director of RaikeSchwertner, will remain as a trusted partner of ifok and contribute his expertise as a consultant. RaikeSchwertner's current customer contracts will be continued by ifok at the same high level of quality and with the same project teams.

Background

For more than 25 years, ifok has exemplified excellence in the design of complex change processes in politics, society, and business. ifok's combination of strategic consulting, modern communication, and participation is key to its approach to shaping sustainable development in Germany and Europe with its clients. ifok's current projects include the Climate Pact Initiative of the European Commission, the National Platform Future of Mobility, the Platform Industry 4.0, and the Automotive Network Catena X, as well as numerous campaigns such as the RadKULTUR initiative, the mobility brand bwegt, and COVID-19-related public health campaigns in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. ifok is part of The Cadmus Group, an international consulting firm with employees worldwide.

RaikeSchwertner is a leader in the strategic communication of complex topics and products, with a particular focus on sociopolitical and economic transformation processes. RaikeSchwertner's clients include companies from the entire energy sector, such as the transmission system operator Amprion, the leading wind energy trade fair HUSUM Wind, and Stromnetz Hamburg; and leaders in the digitalization and the mobility revolution, such as dataport.kommunal and the Mobility Data Space, a major data-sharing project of the German Federal Ministry of Transport. In addition, the agency has a strong infrastructure focus: it supports the communication of numerous road expansion and new construction projects for Deges, Autobahn GmbH, and various state authorities.

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts leveraging transformative technologies to work seamlessly across disciplines to help you achieve extraordinary results. From energy, water, and transportation to safety, security, and resilience—together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus' more than 600 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

