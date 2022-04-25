Vantage Group Welcomes Andrew Lea as It Enters the Cyber Insurance Market

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) announced today that Andrew Lea has joined as Senior Vice President of Cyber Liability, Technology E&O, Media and Management Professional Liability Insurance. Through its operating subsidiaries, Vantage offers a wide array of specialty re/insurance products covering global risks, including niche property and casualty classes.
Andrew brings extensive underwriting experience from senior-level underwriting roles with commercial insurance carriers including Zurich Insurance, Swiss Re and AIG, as well as some prior broking experience at Marsh. Most recently, he was Head of Commercial E&O, Cyber & Media Liability Underwriting at CNA Insurance in Chicago.
Commenting on the appointment, Vantage Chief Executive of Insurance, Alex Blanco, said, "We are very excited for Andy to join the Vantage team, particularly as we prepare to launch Cyber and Management Professional Liability products in the United States as key business expansion opportunities in 2022. Bringing onboard someone of Andy's caliber and depth of risk insights will enable Vantage to effectively underwrite these risks for our client base. It will also facilitate our entry into the Cyber insurance market at a time of unprecedented need for this protection."
About Vantage:
Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.
Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.
For more information about Vantage, please visit www.vantagerisk.com/
