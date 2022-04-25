GLIDDEN Paint Brand by PPG Announces Entry Into Spray Paint Category With Launch of GLIDDEN MAX FLEX Spray Paint

You've never sprayed paint like this before – category game changer features quick dry time, fewer spray passes, smooth coverage

Spring has sprung, and Mother Nature is declaring that it's officially time for a major refresh. As many do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts' dust off their project lists, the GLIDDEN® paint brand by PPG is seizing the opportunity to change the DIY game with the launch of GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint by PPG, the brand's first-ever spray paint + primer. Featuring a unique design and innovative formula, this one-can wonder brings more than 135+ years of innovation to the 73-year-old spray paint category.

GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint by PPG is an interior/exterior paint + primer featuring an innovative lacquer-based formula and unique spray pattern that provides a high-coverage, ultra-durable coating on a wide range of surfaces. With a five-minute dry time, Glidden Max Flex spray paint offers DIYers a smooth finish that preserves the look and feel of the coated item. (Photo: Business Wire)

Glidden Max Flex lacquer-based formula makes drips, streaks and long dry-times relics of the past while adding a durable finish to a wide range of surfaces. The product's design also features a unique fan spray pattern which ensures smooth coverage in fewer spray passes than traditional conical spray patterns.

A versatile solution for DIY projects of varying sizes, scales and surfaces, the new product offering includes:

Glidden Max Flex Exterior Fabric spray paint – Designed for outdoor fabrics, such as welcome mats and furniture cushions, this spray paint + primer helps rugs and fabrics maintain their original look and feel, all while adding maximum ultraviolet (UV) protection to sun-exposed surfaces.

All Surface spray paint – This interior/exterior paint + primer won't drip or streak and adheres to almost any surface or substrate, including wood, metal, plastic, vinyl and glass. Glidden Max Flex Clear Topcoat – Seal the deal on your next DIY project with a final coating of protection available in a gloss or matte finish.

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll1 on behalf of the Glidden paint brand, this product offers the features DIYers have been searching for. Three in five Americans (65%) are looking to take on a DIY project, such as crafting, upcycling furniture or refinishing decorative pieces, in the next 12 months. An impressive 85% of these respondents consider the features of Glidden Max-Flex to be #goals, indicating that if a spray paint product with these innovative features existed, they would consider using it in a project that required roll- or brush-on paint.

"The statistics show that consumers are looking for a product with features outside of traditional paint methods to tackle their DIY home improvement projects, and Glidden Max Flex spray paint is the answer," said Jaime Irick, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, United States and Canada.

"It's anything but an ordinary spray paint, as it eliminates the known customer pain points associated with spray painting, like dry time. Truly the first of its kind in the category, this product is packed with technology that is unmatched by our competitors."

Available in 18 all-surface and six exterior fabric colors, the full lineup of Glidden Max Flex spray paint is now available exclusively at select HOME DEPOT® locations in the United States and nationwide at HomeDepot.com.

Learn more about Glidden paint at glidden.com.

At PPG PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the GLIDDEN™ paint brand by PPG from March 29-31, 2022, among 2,067 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact bsage@ppg.com.

