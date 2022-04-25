Integreon Partners with Wine To Water to Help Global Communities Gain Access to Clean Water

Efforts are underway to support Wine To Water's largest emergency response effort delivering over 12,000 water filters to Ukraine
Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) today announced that they have partnered with Wine To Water ("W|W"), an international non-profit organization committed to supporting the life and dignity of all through the power of clean water.
Integreon and its 3,500+ employees worldwide will build filters which will be provided to in-need communities with whom Integreon has deep, sustained relationships. Integreon will further work with W|W to educate community leaders and recipients on the importance of clean water, health, and hygiene, and how to use the filters. Working with W|W is an extension of Integreon's long history supporting organizations with a focus on three key pillars: education, healthcare, and the environment.
"Partnering with W|W, building filters and supporting their educational outreach allows us to touch all three components of Integreon's Corporate Social Responsibility program," said Noreen Kamka, Chief People Officer at Integreon. "We could not be more impressed by the work of W|W and know our team is eager to bring this partnership to life in a way that fundamentally changes communities' quality of life through access to clean water."
In addition to community based clean water access programs, W|W has provided disaster response in many hard-hit countries including Sudan, Haiti, Syria, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mozambique, Bahamas, Nepal, and now Ukraine. The organization is currently working in Ukraine and neighboring countries to distribute water filters to families displaced and under attack in this crisis. Integreon, in support, has established a program to match employee donations in support of W|W's largest response program, to date targeting delivery of over 12,000 water filters.
Filters give people a way to prevent waterborne illnesses common in war and crises. The filters W|W implements are light, compact, and each one provides clean water for more than a decade; alleviating the need for tens of thousands of single-use plastic water bottles which add to the environmental disaster created by a global crisis.
"Clean water is a basic resource to which everyone should have access. With a goal to provide sustainable water solutions in some of the communities in which Integreon offices are located, we are honored to partner with Integreon. It's refreshing and inspiring to work with a company who understands the value of education, healthcare, and the environment, and how clean water access plays a critical role in the foundation and success of these respective initiatives. Integreon is uniquely involving every global office to ensure each employee can choose to be part of the global impact. Integreon's partnership will have a life-changing impact for the agents of change receiving clean water and, hopefully, the employees that get involved," said Courtney Mattar, Sr. Philanthropy Manager, W|W.
About Integreon
Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment, and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.
For more information about Integreon's extensive range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit https://www.integreon.com/ and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Wine To Water
Wine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water, helping over 1.4 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water since 2007. W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish our mission and vision, we develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W is hyper-focused on strategic WASH programs in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, The Amazon (W|W office located in Colombia), and Tanzania, along with ongoing disaster response efforts in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit winetowater.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005035/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.