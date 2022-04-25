Red Hat Expands Capabilities to Provide Streamlined Application Development and Delivery in the Cloud

Comprehensive set services offers turn-key experience through Red Hat Application Foundations

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Application Foundations, a connected set of application services that together with Red Hat OpenShift, help accelerate containerized application development and delivery across hybrid and multicloud environments. Red Hat Application Foundations serves as a toolkit for organizations looking to quickly build and integrate application and data services as part of their application and infrastructure modernization strategy.

Investing in the cloud for modern application infrastructure

The pace of application development is continuing to accelerate. According to industry analyst firm IDC, "by 2025, 750 million new logical applications are expected to exist."1 With this growth, development to deployment time frames need to be condensed. In order for developers to quickly develop and update software applications to meet the needs of the business, they need self-service access to an application platform with a low barrier to entry that is simple to use and enables more consistent deployment across hybrid and multi clouds.

Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, provides a unified, security-focused hybrid cloud application platform for innovation. Powered by containers and Kubernetes, it provides a foundation for modernizing existing applications, building cloud-native applications, streamlining development, adding intelligence to applications, and integrating third-party services. Through Red Hat OpenShift, developers with a range of technical knowledge can feel empowered to create sophisticated applications. In addition to modernizing existing applications and supporting new cloud-native development, it provides intelligence and data services for cloud-native apps.

Creating the foundation for scalable applications

Red Hat Application Foundations offers developers an integrated solution designed to connect applications both within and outside of the container environment. It is designed and optimized for OpenShift, bringing key application services and components to help developers employ cloud-native application patterns and swiftly bring their applications to customers. With this set of capabilities, developers can more easily create and integrate applications that range in complexity for efficient and scalable execution across hybrid cloud environments.

A toolbox of key application services, Red Hat Application Foundations provides developers with ready-to-implement components that include high-performance data streaming services, API management, service connectivity, lightweight runtimes and frameworks and more. This enables development teams to modernize their application with scalability, agility, and extensibility. These components balance flexibility and compliance, providing developers choice and efficiency through self-service tools and services. In addition to OpenShift, Red Hat Application Foundations can be used alongside software from technology ecosystem partners and in-house developed capabilities, helping organizations create the right applications to achieve their business goals.

In supporting this movement to the cloud, Red Hat Application Foundations unlocks multiple modernization patterns through microservices, APIs, event-driven architectures, and more. As application development and deployment continue to evolve, this foundation will help developers discover new and better ways to create and scale cloud native IT infrastructures. Red Hat Application Foundations supports a healthy continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipeline, permitting software development and DevOps teams to innovate smoothly together.

Availability

Red Hat Application Foundations is available now. Red Hat customers can contact their account executive to set up this bundle.

Supporting Quotes

Ken Johnson, vice president and general manager, Application Services, Red Hat

"Application development is undergoing significant change and developers need tools to support this transformation. We designed Red Hat Application Foundations with a developer-centric mindset, created to work seamlessly with Red Hat OpenShift to easily employ and deliver cloud-native applications, resulting in a simplified process to deliver a greater business value."

