WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce with the launch of 'Everymile'

WPP WPP today launches ‘Everymile' – expanding its offer with a new fully managed service that will provide brands with an outsourced direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce solution.

Everymile builds on WPP's existing global omnichannel commerce capabilities in strategy, customer experience and technology development, adding demand generation, online trading and merchandising, supply chain and logistics. It will enable companies and brands to deliver brand-led DTC commerce – from the customer's screen to their doorstep – simply and cost-effectively.

The launch of Everymile makes WPP the only company in its sector to offer an end-to-end ecommerce solution.

The new service will be led by Mark Steel, previously Director, Retail & Consumer Industry at Google Cloud and before that Digital Director at Argos, where he worked with WPP CFO John Rogers, who is executive sponsor of Everymile. Mark is joined by an experienced leadership team drawn from a range of commerce disciplines including logistics and fulfilment, customer service, technology and CRM, and from companies including Sainsbury's, Disney Store and ASOS.

Everymile will look after the entire process from the minute a customer visits a brand's website (having first helped the target audience to find that website) and clicks to order, through to the delivery of their purchase. Its solution will be tailored to a client's specific demands and expectations, allowing brands with a business and commerce strategy in place to quickly overcome many of the operational challenges in ecommerce, such as lack of customer data, cost to entry and management of multiple third parties.

Everymile is built on a proprietary ecommerce technology platform, drawing upon the market-leading commerce and technology proposition offered by WPP's Cloud Commerce Group, which has already helped successfully deliver complex omnichannel commerce to global brands. This platform gives Everymile clients full ownership of their online brand experience and first-party customer data. They can then use these insights to create innovative, personalised experiences, ensuring customer relationships are nurtured and enhanced long-term, as well as aid new product development. WPP agencies will also partner to integrate their creative and media solutions and to give cost-effective global reach and scale.

As a fully managed service, Everymile will help bring products to market quickly, and at lower barriers to entry, which will enable clients which choose to do so to build their own in-house DTC capabilities over time. By helping clients to bypass the lengthy journey of managing multiple partners across the value chain, it also ensures consistency across every customer touchpoint throughout the DTC experience.

Everymile has a transparent revenue share commercial model – providing clients with the technology, talent and capabilities needed to deliver world class DTC commerce. By working on a revenue share basis, it ensures all teams are focused on delivering great results for customers.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "The last couple of years have changed the way people shop forever. The acceleration of ecommerce, the shift to customers buying direct from brands, and the increasing importance of social in the commerce journey, have all meant that there is a demand for a fully managed service with omnichannel expertise. WPP is a leader in commerce services, with existing strength in strategy, creativity and integrated experience, and now is the perfect time to launch the Everymile service."

John Rogers, CFO of WPP, said: "As digital penetration continues to grow at a significant rate, consumers now have even more choice and control of when and how they choose to buy. It is imperative for brands to develop an engaging, brand-led experience through which to build a direct relationship with their shoppers. At WPP we aim to deliver a unique service to our clients; building on our existing strength in commerce, Everymile provides a completely new proposition for brands – a fully managed direct-to-consumer commerce service that enables brands to successfully deliver their DTC ambitions through a strategic partnership with WPP."

Mark Steel, CEO of Everymile, said: "Developing DTC capabilities is a strategic imperative for brands today, but we know that getting it right is complex. Everymile is there to help with those complexities, drawing upon our collective experience and expertise and helping brands short-circuit the set-up phase by using our proven go-to-market strategy, technology and partnerships. We see ourselves as a growth partner for clients, helping build brand awareness and driving online sales for them, saving both time and stress. We look forward to working with the world's most exciting brands to deliver their DTC commerce ambitions."

Visit everymilecommerce.com for further information.

