ThirdLove Acquires Kit Undergarments

Kit Undergarments Re-launches As Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove

ThirdLove, the top online bra brand for millenials, announced today the acquisition of Kit Undergarments, the cult favorite intimates brand founded by celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche. Relaunching April 26, 2022 as Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove, the brand will continue to offer innovative, elevated basics that form the foundation of every woman's wardrobe. The acquisition of Kit Undergarments is the first by ThirdLove and a major tentpole moment, as it sets the stage for long-term growth and success of both brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005120/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

While ThirdLove had been expanding its business – including opening brick and mortar stores and recently launching into sports bras and sleepwear – the brand had its eye on something bigger. "We wanted to create a sub-brand that targets a younger demographic," stated Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO of ThirdLove. "Rather than leveraging our team's time and effort on creating a new brand from scratch, our solution was to find an incredible existing brand we could scale through the backing of ThirdLove."

Added Ra'el Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, "Kit Undergarments is a perfect fit, as they are also focused on essential pieces but from the perspective of stylists. Similar to ThirdLove, and very important to us, they are female-founded and aligned with our broader mission to ensure all women are comfortable and confident."

Together, the two companies are joining forces to lead the digital-first intimates market, with a focus on expanded partnerships, content creation, and influencer engagement. For their part, Mizrahi and Harouche will leverage their expertise with youthful, soft, wireless bralettes and underwear.

"When we founded Kit Undergarments, we set out to curate a one-stop-shop where you could find all of your most essential items for getting dressed," said Mizrahi. After launching in 2019, she and Harouche sought to provide the kind of products and personalized service one would expect of a stylist, while investing in practices close to their hearts, like Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which it recently partnered on with ThirdLove. "Growing our business is our top priority," stated Harouche, "and so is giving back to our community. ThirdLove is providing the support we need to accomplish all of this."

Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove launches on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on www.thirdlove.com. Products range from $18 to $55. For those who have not yet experienced ThirdLove, visit the Fitting Room to find the best fit amongst a curated selection of bra and underwear options.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is a women's lifestyle brand that offers elevated essentials including bras, underwear, sleepwear and sports bras. Co-founders Heidi Zak, Dave Spector and Ra'el Cohen set out to revolutionize the bra shopping experience and create a product that would help women look and feel great, comfortable and confident in everything they do. To date, over 20 million women have found their perfect fit with ThirdLove's Fitting Room technology, and the brand's best-seller, the 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra, boasts over 100,000 5-star reviews and features ThirdLove's patented half-cups and signature memory foam lining. ThirdLove is also the largest donor of women's undergarments in the United States, donating more than $50 million worth of products to women in need, and supports early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color through its TL Effect program. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.

About Kit Undergarments

With a combined 20 years of styling some of Hollywood's biggest female talent, Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche know it's what's underneath that matters most. And now with the launch of Kit Undergarments, sold exclusively on ThirdLove.com, the two creative forces are bringing their styling secrets to your top drawer. Take it from the experts: good outfits start with a good foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005120/en/