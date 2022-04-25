PGIM Real Estate appoints Christy Lockridge as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

PGIM Real Estate has appointed Christy Lockridge as the business's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, based in Chicago. PGIM Real Estate is the $209.3 billion real estate business of PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ((PRU).

Lockridge will build upon the firm's expanded commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and will lead the business's first formal DEI office. As a 30-year industry veteran, most recently serving as head of Debt Originations for the Midwest, she demonstrated innate passion and commitment while also acting as the co-lead for PGIM Real Estate's DEI Talent Management efforts over the last year. Lockridge reports to Marcia Diaz, managing director, head of U.S. Core Debt, who is also PGIM Real Estate's Global Management Council executive sponsor for DEI initiatives. Lockridge will work in conjunction with two seasoned veterans, Stephanie Katz, director of Strategic Initiatives for DEI, and Ivy Tsui, director of Program Management for DEI.

"Appointing Christy was a critical step in our mission to cultivate an environment that celebrates varied experience, backgrounds and perspectives," said Eric Adler, president and CEO of PGIM Real Estate and chair of the DEI Advisory Council. "We are confident that her leadership will guide our efforts toward achieving our DEI goals and continue to build on the progress we have made."

The PGIM Real Estate DEI Office led by Lockridge will focus on the continued refinement and implementation of PGIM Real Estate's internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in support of five key areas of impact: Talent, Culture, Industry, Investing, and Community. The team will work closely with PGIM Real Estate's Inclusion & Leadership Network, a global cross-section of professionals that aims to promote an equitable and inclusive workplace for all, PGIM Real Estate's global environmental, social and governance (ESG) team, and PGIM's DEI Office. Lockridge will also serve as vice chair of the governing DEI Advisory Council.

"PGIM Real Estate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion will drive progress in our industry for years to come," said Lockridge. "I am honored to be a part of an organization that is committed to building an inclusive culture through the promotion of diversity and equity across our global offices and businesses. I will work judiciously to build toward our diversity goals and drive sustainable change in our communities, and for employees and our clients."

PGIM Real Estate's commitment extends into the communities in which it operates and invests through social and philanthropic engagement. Through multi-year partnerships with KIPP and YouthBuild, PGIM Real Estate works with youth in underserved communities to better access training, education and career opportunities. The firm prioritizes diversified recruitment efforts through partnerships with external early talent organizations such as Girls Who Invest, Project Destined, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, ICSC Foundation, and Management Leadership for Tomorrow.

