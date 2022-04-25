A New Interior Design Methodology, Coined by Registered Nurse Now Interior Designer, Breaks Down The Correlation Between The Body, Space, Style and Design from Remain & Remind

Interior design and fashion have maintained a long-standing relationship that essentially boils down to "the body." Interior designer, Dawn Scott Stafford of Remain & Remind breaks down this parallel even further, using simplistic language and visual concepts in her new book "Design Disrupted." As a modern-day change agent, Stafford captures her readers' attention and opens their mind to an intrinsic correlation between the human body and functional space. Design Disrupted deconstructs the interior design process to help others understand the symbolism between body and space. "The dualities of Body and Space are endless," says Stafford. "If we compare how we dissect and adorn our bodies to how we examine and decorate our space, we'll see that they're more than associated. They're synonymous." As we approach summer time, design enthusiasts and amateur designers alike are working to refresh their spaces. Stafford is excited to share how one can take the very concepts used to style ones-self, to decorate their most intimate space ... their homes. So, whether you're setting an elegant table for 12 or designing a luxurious living space - Stafford has the ability to teach us, regardless of our design abilities, how to translate our most intimate spaces into beautiful reflections of ourselves.
Dawn is available to speak about the following topics: 1. Understanding the correlation between body and space to create your design scheme, The Body of Design Methodology. 2. Luxury versus Economical Extravagance takes a honed eye. Three ways to activate a space with luxury designs on a budget. 3. The steps to Interior Intentionality — Finding your flow as you step into Summer through Reflective Design. On April 30th 2-6pm, a launch of "Design Disrupted" will take place at the "Women Who Design" event located in the Mosaic District - 2905 District Avenue, Suite 170, Merrifield, Va. Media is welcome from 2PM-6PM.
To learn more about Design Disrupted, please visit: https://thedesigndisrupted.com or to learn more about Stafford's interior design studio, Remain & Remind, visit: https://remainandremind.com and https://www.instagram.com/remainandremind/
For media inquiries or Immediate Release Media Contact: Angel Livas, @dcmediaconnection.com or 202-277-2383
About: Design Disrupted is a hardcover coffee table book created to help everyday men and women overcome design barriers that are spearheaded by intimidation of interior design in a traditional sense. This book simplistically breaks down the intrinsic correlation between the human body and functional space and shows the reader that we all have a designer inside of each of us.
