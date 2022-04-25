Hedge Fund Association Announces Results of 2022 Global Board of Directors Election

HFA Also Appoints New Regional Directors and Committee Leaders
The Hedge Fund Association ("HFA"), a leading international nonprofit trade and nonpartisan lobbying organization, is delighted to announce the results of its 2022 Global Board of Directors election. HFA members re-elected Rajpal Arulpragasam, and elected Jagruti Bhikha, Deloris Dunk Vickers, Thejas Nalval and Richard Westmark. HFA Global Board members are all industry executives that serve for up to 2 consecutive 3-year terms.
"We are pleased to welcome HFA's newest global board members, regional directors and committee leaders, and we greatly appreciate the service of our outgoing board members," said Mitch Ackles, HFA's Global President. "HFA's leadership team has been further enhanced with the addition of new global board members and appointed regional directors and committee leaders," added Lauri Goodwyn, HFA's Global COO.
Global Board Election Winners:
- Rajpal Arulpragasam, Global Board Member, Partnership Committee Co-Chair
- Jagruti Bhikha, Global Board Member, West Coast Regional Director
- Deloris Dunk Vickers, Global Board Member, Officer and Treasurer
- Thejas Nalval, Global Board Member
- Richard Westmark, Global Board Member, Texas Regional Director
Additional Regional and Committee Appointments:
- Alex Contreras, Southeast U.S. & LatAm Regional Director
- Zack Ellison, West Coast Regional Director, Member PE & VC Committee
- Leanne Golding, Cayman Regional Director
- Jennifer Keeney, Global Board Member, Member PE & VC Committee
- Bo Megginson, Global Board Member, Co-Chair PE & VC Committee
- Alex Reyes, Global Board Member, NY Regional Director, Co-Chair PE & VC Committee
About HFA
The Hedge Fund Association is a 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization with a mission to advance transparency, development and trust in alternative investments. HFA's leaders are all elected and appointed volunteers that work on behalf of the entire alternative investment industry, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate and wealth management firms, institutional investors, family offices and service providers. To learn more visit https://www.hedgefundassoc.org/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005523/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.