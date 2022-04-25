Citi Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Today, Citi released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual report that details Citi's ongoing efforts to address some of society's greatest challenges and build more sustainable, diverse and equitable communities around the world. This report and related Executive Summary highlight the progress made on Citi's longstanding ESG goals and commitments, as well as efforts to address more immediate world events that are reinforcing the increasing focus and interconnectivity of ESG considerations.

"From COVID-19 and climate change to systemic racial inequity and a transformational war in Ukraine, we continue to see the need for businesses like Citi to step up and help address the global challenges facing our society," said Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi. "The health of our business is inextricably linked with the health of our planet and our communities, and we cannot succeed at one without the other. At Citi, this sense of responsibility continues to shape our decisions, business strategy and firm-wide goals and commitments."

Among the many ESG initiatives this report covers, key highlights from the past year include:

Accelerating Sustainable Finance: In early 2021, Citi made a $1 trillion commitment to sustainable finance, which includes a $500 billion goal for environmental finance and a $500 billion goal for social finance, aligning with the agenda of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Through this commitment, Citi is financing and facilitating a wide range of activities – from renewable energy and clean technology to healthcare and affordable housing – to further the acceleration to a sustainable, low-carbon economy that supports the environmental, social and economic needs of society. In 2020 and 2021, Citi financed and facilitated a total of $222 billion in sustainable finance activity globally, which puts the company well on track to meet its $1 trillion commitment by 2030.

"Over the past year, we made meaningful strides toward achieving the commitments we've set, despite the uncertain and volatile period we are living through," said Edward Skyler, Head of Global Public Affairs, Citi. "We know that ESG considerations will only become more prominent as all of our stakeholders increasingly prioritize the need for our bank to help chart a sustainable and equitable future. Whether it's through our Impact Fund, our plan to reach net zero or the work we do to support communities wherever we do business, we'll continue to look for new and innovative ways to put our balance sheet to good use."

This is the third annual release of Citi's ESG Report, formerly Citi's Global Citizenship Report, which it had been publishing since 2001. The 2021 ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option and includes reporting against three relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) sector standards. Citi also uses the Principles for Responsible Banking, the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights frameworks to guide its reporting. To learn more about Citi's ESG efforts, visit www.citigroup.com/citi/about/esg/.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

