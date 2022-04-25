LG Ads Solutions to Present at IAB NewFronts Following First Year of Rapid Growth in CTV and Cross-Screen Advertising and Measurement

LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen media company, today announced that following its first year of rapid growth in CTV media and measurement, the company will hold its first NewFront presentation as part of the IAB 2022 NewFronts virtual programming line-up.
The event, "Beyond Linear: Solving the TV Marketer's Catch-22 in ‘22", will take place Thursday, May 5 at 10:20 a.m. ET, with company executives and chief investment officers from dentsu and Omnicom Media Group slated to discuss the increasing importance of CTV and associated audience data in media planning and buying process. Qualified marketers can request a pass to watch the virtual presentation on the IAB website.
"We are excited to be participating in the IAB NewFronts for the first time," said Raghu Kodige, CEO of LG Ads Solutions. "With a powerful combination of premium LG smart TVs that carry our ACR technology, the largest selection of free, premium FAST channels, exclusive inventory, and guaranteed outcomes, all at global scale, we can help tackle the biggest challenges faced by TV marketers today. As the market anticipates global CTV ad spending to reach $19.1 billion this year alone, LG Ads Solutions is poised to see another strong year in 2022, achieving new milestones as we help advertisers reach their desired outcomes."
Since receiving investment from LG Electronics and rebranding from Alphonso to LG Ads Solutions only a year ago, the company has delivered strong performance and massive growth across all operations. Specifically, LG Ads Solutions added more than 100 employees to its commercial sales organization, rolled out LG Ads Solutions' proprietary ACR on LG smart TVs, and scaled its media operations globally, with active campaigns in over 40 countries. Most recently, the company introduced a first-of-its-kind Guaranteed Outcomes program, through which clients only pay for ads that meet specific business goals, as measured through MRC-accredited third-party measurement partners.
Today, LG Ads Solutions offers advertisers unmatched targeting and analytics across one of the largest unique TV viewing footprints in the world. LG Ads Solutions customers benefit from a smart TV footprint of 30 million TVs in the U.S. and 130 million globally.
About LG Ads Solutions
LG Ads Solutions is a leader in convergent TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented TV landscape, and maximize return on ad spend. The company brings together LG's years of experience in delivering premium, home entertainment products to consumers worldwide, with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens and understand resulting business outcomes. We are growing fast globally, and we are hiring! Contact us at info@lgads.tv.
