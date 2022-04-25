GlycoMimetics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on April 28, 2022

GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC, today announces that it will host a conference call and webcast to report first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants or (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 1068226. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure that all callers are able to connect.
A webcast replay will be available via the "Investors" tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, participant code 1068226.
About GlycoMimetics, Inc.
GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company's science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005499/en/
