Panda Korea dot com Attracts About USD 4.85 Million Investment

Panda Korea.com (Panda Korea), an e-commerce platform, announced that it has attracted about USD 4.85 million in new investment in 6 years. Based on the investment, the company plans to expand its business to IoT sharing services.
Korea Asset Investment Securities, BSK Investment, etc. participated in this round as financial investors (FIs). Until now, Panda Korea has attracted investment at a scale of USD 17 million in total.
The main FI is an entertainment agency, Keyeast. At an early stage of the growth of Panda Korea, Keyeast affiliated actors, Bae Yong-joon and Kim Soo-hyun, and employees invested a total of USD 4.3 million as individual shareholders. Hana Financial Investment and Shinhan Investment Corp. invested in "100 percent", a subsidiary of Panda Korea. Panda Korea achieved an Enterprise Value of USD 80 million a year after its establishment, growing into a representative e-commerce platform with 2.5 million Chinese users.
The strategy of diversifying business with the IoT platform also played a major role in increasing sales. The company has secured IoT technology from 2020. It supplied shared electric bicycles to Kakao Mobility and won business for Kakao's last mile "T Bike".
In addition, it launched an auxiliary battery rental service "Piggy Cell" operated by its subsidiary 100 percent. There are about 40,000 installations nationwide, including convenience stores, movie theaters, and resorts and it occupies more than 70% of the Korean market. At the same time, the company pursues to establish "EV Complex" which will be in charge of Tesla's delivery and charging center in Korea.
Through the new investment, Panda Korea is getting ready to jump into the blockchain business. Recently they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Busan to build a blockchain center with NHN, Tesla Korea, blockchain technology company Medium, electric charging station company Daeyoung Chabi, etc.
Eco-friendly electric charging service will be provided as a core service of the blockchain center. For this, Daeyoung Chaebi, the No.1 operator of electric vehicle charging stations, Piggy Cell, the largest auxiliary battery sharing service in Korea, and Panda Korea.com, a supplier of shared electric bicycle "Kakao T Bike", will participate in the Busan Blockchain Business Consortium. In particular, the decentralized electric charging-based utility Coin, RCG, will be used to operate and pay for the blockchain ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005352/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.