Cross River and Sardine Partner to Build Critical Risk and Payments Infrastructure for Fintech, Web3 and Crypto Companies

Sardine will leverage Cross River's payments platform as part of its integrated fraud prevention software for fiat and crypto transactions

Partnership further solidifies Cross River's position as the infrastructure provider to the fintech and crypto ecosystems

Cross River Bank ("Cross River"), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced a partnership with Sardine, a behavior-based fraud and compliance platform for digital wallets and neobanks, to ensure Sardine's customers have a reliable way to gain immediate access to funds through Cross River's infrastructure platform.

"As a crypto-first financial institution, supporting the crypto industry is not only core to Cross River's mission, but it's also our responsibility," said Luca Cosentino, Head of Digital Assets at Cross River. "Sardine is working on one of the most important problems in the payments and crypto world and we are proud to serve them with our API-driven payments infrastructure, the base layer of the fastest growing fintech and crypto companies."

"We are excited to partner with Sardine to deliver an elegant infrastructure solution for the next wave of fintech and crypto companies," said Keith Vander Leest, Director of Payments at Cross River. "The Sardine team has the experience and know-how to help crypto partners make the crypto on-ramp or off-ramp process user friendly and efficient. The value-add on top of our proprietary banking and payments core, COS, that Sardine has created is quite innovative."

"At Sardine, we've built a modern fraud and compliance platform to address global fraud," said Ravi Loganathan, Head of Financial Institution Partnerships. "We're thrilled to partner with Cross River to build a critical risk infrastructure bridging traditional and emerging finance – enabling consumers and businesses to move funds across Fiat and Crypto."

Sardine is a leading technology provider that offers fraud prevention, compliance infrastructure and an additional infrastructure layer that connects fiat and crypto in a regulatory compliant and easy to integrate manner. Sardine's platform, developed by a team of Coinbase, Revolut, Google Pay, Bolt and PayPal veterans who uniquely understand the pain and expenses associated with fintech fraud, has already been proven to stop more fraud than legacy e-commerce fraud products.

Sardine is uniquely suited to provide Instant ACH transfers based on its core technology, which uses AI to provide a real-time fraud score based on the user's identity, device and behavior patterns at the time of account origination and account funding. It also continuously monitors for fraud during account login, deposits and withdrawals. Customers simply integrate Sardine's SDK into their web or mobile apps, and Sardine handles the rest.

The partnership further enhances the benefits for consumers and businesses. Powered by Cross River, its robust payment rails and unique regulatory compliant financial services will ensure a reliable way for clients to gain immediate access to funds. Cross River recently announced its partnership with Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to enable crypto companies to build and scale, while knowing that regulatory expertise and compliance are already built-in. Known for its technology-focused approach to financial services, Cross River's experience, agility and technological expertise has positioned the Company as a leader in the fintech ecosystem, and a pioneer in payments for the crypto revolution.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging a proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending, and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world's most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Sardine

Sardine is a behavior-based fraud and compliance platform for digital wallets and neobanks. Our products are used by leading fintech, crypto, and NFT companies to prevent account opening, funding, and payments fraud. We can also provide full fraud guarantees when funds are acquired via ACH or card rails. Our team built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled both Coinbase and Revolut. Now, you can build on our platform to stop fraud and increase customer conversion.

