Modern Age Launches First-Ever Aging Wellness Destination

With the opening of its flagship studio in NYC and emphasis on personalized care, Modern Age is putting customers in control of their aging journey.

Modern Age, an evidence-based aging wellness brand that empowers people to take control of how they age, today announced the launch of its digital experience and flagship studio in Flatiron, New York City at 100 5th Ave, NYC 10001. With an architectural design created by Madelynn Ringo and inspired by the human form, the Modern Age studio will be home to a range of treatments and products expertly curated by a team of medical professionals to address aging wellness starting with the categories of skin, hair, hormones, and bone health. In conjunction with the brick-and-mortar studio, Modern Age has launched an online destination, featuring tools, advice, telehealth services, and products all designed to help you take control of how you age.

"I really struggled watching my parents age – I didn't know how to help them. It seemed like my mom decided she was old one day, and from that point forward, her well being declined rapidly. I wanted to understand how much of that was genetic – and what I could have done differently to drive a better outcome," said Melissa Eamer, CEO and founder of Modern Age. "When I came across research on something called subjective age, it made so much sense to me. How old we feel can have a huge impact on how well we live. I founded Modern Age to help customers understand that we can take control of how we age, and that it's never too soon to start."

Modern Age's approach was inspired by the concept of subjective age, which is the age you feel versus the number of years you have been alive. Your subjective age is impacted by many factors within your control including things like how much energy you have, what you see when you look in the mirror, how optimistic you are about what lies ahead. Modern Age's clinical team aims to help you lower your subjective age, because the research shows that feeling younger than you are can help you to lead a longer, healthier life.

Those visiting the studio can schedule appointments online and meet with a highly rated medical team to talk through treatment options by looking at your health, wellness and goals holistically. At launch, Modern Age offers a variety of solutions including over-the-counter topicals and supplements, prescription medications, IV therapies, in-person skin and hair care treatments and bone and hormone diagnostic tests. Customers in New York can also take advantage of its virtual telehealth services to explore online consultations, at-home diagnostics, and mail order prescriptions, products and supplements.

"In today's world of specialized medicine, we lack a holistic approach for managing how we age across interdependent areas of health," said Anant Vinjamoori, MD, MBA, and Chief Medical Officer at Modern Age. "Your aging journey begins as early as your 30s and we know that feeling your best can help you improve your life at any age. Modern Age is committed to helping customers by cultivating a culture of transparency around aging at all stages to ultimately guide customers to the right decision for their own unique needs and goals."

In the future, Modern Age plans to continue to add additional areas of health and wellness that play a role in aging and contribute to your subjective age. By offering a suite of personalized products and treatments, and with the guidance of experienced medical experts and clinicians, Modern Age allows consumers to take a proactive, preventative, and holistic approach to their aging journey.

Visit modern-age.com to book a treatment today to take control of the way you age, inside and out.

Modern Age is ushering in a new era of aging wellness focused on preventative care that considers your health holistically. We're empowering people to take charge of their aging journey by building an evidence-based digital experience and inviting physical space. We aim to give you the information you need to feel good and live longer, from our accredited multi-disciplinary medical team to our personalized approach.

