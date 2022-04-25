RentPath Appoints Revenue-Driving Strategic Leader, Kathy Neumann, as Chief Marketing Officer

Neumann brings significant experience in brand innovation and data-driven consumer and B2B marketing

RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the residential rental industry, announced the appointment of marketing veteran Kathy Neumann as Chief Marketing Officer. Neumann formerly served as a Vice President of Marketing at Chewy as well as the Vice President of Marketing at Carter's Inc.

"Kathy is hands-down the ideal person to lead our marketing and branding efforts during this exciting time for our company. She is an outstanding, hand-on executive, who brings enormous energy, deep experience in digital marketing, and is very thoughtful about brand promise and how it resonates with consumers and clients. I am excited to work alongside her as we not only evolve our company brands, but enhance the effectiveness of our marketing solutions for our clients and customers," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of RentPath.

As CMO, Neumann will oversee new initiatives that build connections with property teams to help them solve leasing challenges with smarter, data-driven marketing solutions. As well, she will help develop more personalized consumer experiences that are attuned to renters' needs so they can effortlessly find a home. Neumann joins RentPath with a comprehensive background in leading all facets of marketing strategy, including brand, social media, search marketing, direct marketing and market research.

"I'm thrilled to join the amazing team at RentPath. I look forward to building on the company's legacy of innovation in the rental industry as we leverage our proprietary data and technology products to improve the rental journey for both the renter and our clients. It is such an incredible time to join RentPath as we enter a new phase of growth and are able to leverage dramatically expanded reach through Redfin. I look forward to telling the brand story as we continue to grow and evolve," said Neumann.

Neumann brings invaluable experience from guiding integrated marketing teams and elevating the consumer shopping experience at online pet retailer, Chewy. As VP of Marketing at major retailer Carter's, Neumann oversaw the go-to-market strategy for Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh and SkipHop brands in North America.

She also served in leadership roles at Land's End, Victoria's Secret Direct, LLC, and Limited Brands.

Neumann is the recipient of 12 industry-associated awards including the 2019 OnCon Icon Top 50 Marketer Award as well as the 2015 AMA Atlanta Marketer of the Year Award for Integrated Marketing Campaign, Interactive Marketing & Social Media Campaign. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting & management from the University of Oklahoma.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com, and Redfin.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

